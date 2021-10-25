Saints vs. Seahawks odds, line, spread: Monday Night Football picks, top model predictions on 125-85 run

The Seattle Seahawks are desperate for a win as they prepare to host the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. Seattle (2-4) is playing its third consecutive primetime game, and the Seahawks lost to the Rams in Week 5 before a 23-20 loss to the Steelers in overtime last Sunday night. Their defense is in serious trouble, and quarterback Russell Wilson is recovering from finger surgery, so Geno Smith is in charge. New Orleans (3-2) has won two of the last three and has more than two weeks off after a week 6 bye. The Saints defense allows just 18 points per game, the fourth-less in the NFL, while Seattle yields almost 25 per game (21st).

Saints vs. Seahawks Spread: New Orleans -4

Saints vs. Seahawks over-under: 41.5 points

Saints vs. Seahawks Money Line: New Orleans -210, Seattle +175

NO: Saints are 5-2 against the spread in the last seven meetings between the teams

SEA: Under has beaten in three of the last four Seahawks games

Why the saints can cover

New Orleans is 11-4-1 against the spread in the last 16 games and receding Alvin Kamara should be licking his chops as he enters Seattle. The Seahawks give up nearly 141 yards per game on the ground and are last in the league in total defense (433 yards per game). Kamara remains one of the most versatile players in the league, with a total of 482 yards and four touchdowns. The Seahawks’ pass defense is nearly as bad, ranking 28th in the NFL.

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston has been conservative so far, with 892 yards and 12 TDs. More importantly, he has only three interceptions after throwing 30 in his final season with the Bucs. Top receiver Michael Thomas has yet to play this season, but Marquez Callaway had 85 yards and two TDs in his final appearance.

Why can the Seahawks cover?

Smith has shown he can keep teams in games and is 5-1 against the spread in his prime-time career despite going 1-5 straight. He has excellent weapons outside and the Saints are 23rd against the pass, allowing 275 yards per game. DK Metcalf (441-5) and Tyler Lockett (441-3) make up one of the league’s top receiving duos, and tight ends Gerald Everett and Will Dissly have 10 catches each. The latter two can be trusted underneath as Smith faces a strong Saints front and tries to avoid an opportunistic secondary.

The underdog is 4-1 to the spread in the last five encounters and the Seattle defense should be able to focus on stopping Alvin Kamara from falling back. New Orleans is 31st in passing yards (169 per game), with QB Jameis Winston playing it safe so he can avoid the interceptions that plagued him in Tampa Bay. When he throws, Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs (two interceptions) will be ready. Bobby Wagner is one of the NFL’s top linebackers, sharing the league lead with 72 tackles, while Jamal Adams has three tackles for loss and is always a disruptive factor.

