No Russell Wilson, poor defense and 2-4 start — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll faces toughest challenge

RENTON, Wash. — Matt Hasselbeck remembers seeing it everywhere and hearing it everywhere: seven and nine.

It was the end of the 2010 regular season, Coach Pete Carroll’s first with the Seattle Seahawks and Hasselbeck’s last as Seahawks quarterback. They had just beaten the St. Louis Rams in Week 17 to claim the NFC West title and become the first Super Bowl-era team to win its division with a record under 500.

To the dismay of many NFL observers, that meant a first-round meeting with the New Orleans Saints, who had earned a wildcard bid for 11-5 after winning the Super Bowl the previous season. Talking heads moaned that a 7-9 team didn’t deserve to win its division, let alone host a playoff game.

In fact, the Saints had beaten the Seahawks two months earlier with two touchdowns in New Orleans.

“So we knew how good they were,” Hasselbeck, now an analyst at ESPN, recalled this week. “They were really good, and we knew we were 7-9.”

Until Carroll made them believe they weren’t.

“Seven and nine were everywhere and Pete’s catchphrase was, ‘We’re not 7-9. We’re zero and zero. And guess what everyone is? Zero and zero,'” said Hasselbeck, who will be inducted into the Seahawks’ Ring of Honor when they receive New Orleans as underdogs of 4.5 points Monday night (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN).

“Whether we were naive to believe it or not, we thought we were zero and zero. We were not 7-9. We were zero and zero, just like everyone else. We believed it. We were in. He had us in no time focused Maybe we were suckers, but we loved it. We were there.’

Eleven years after his team sparked one of the greatest playoffs in NFL history, Carroll has an unlikely task ahead of him. The Seahawks are 2-4, 4 games behind the league leaders Arizona Cardinals and 3 behind second place Los Angeles Rams. They have a suspicious defense and backup quarterback in Geno Smith for at least two more games as Russell Wilson recovers from finger surgery.

Carroll has faced his share of the tough coaching challenges in Seattle: rebuilding on the fly in 2010, avoiding the pitfalls that can follow a Super Bowl win, managing the fallout from their devastating Super Bowl loss for the New England Patriots, moving on from the Legion of Boom in 2017 and 2018 and reversing a historically poor defense in 2020.

What makes this obstacle different from most: Carroll doesn’t have Wilson.

“It’s a challenge,” he said. “I have to lead the attack, and I’m going to hit it hard.”

‘It’s a very similar feeling’

Pete Carroll is a master of motivation and he will need all of his motivational skills to get the Seahawks through their current difficult period and keep their hopes for a playoff alive. Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

Carroll’s unwavering optimism, even in difficult situations, is rooted in the regular insurance policies he received from his mother. Rita Carroll’s oft-repeated statement to her children was that “something good is about to happen.”

Linebacker Bobby Wagner believes something good is about to happen.

The defensive Seattle captain is one of three players — Wilson and wide receiver Tyler Lockett being the others — left over from the 2015 Seahawks team that started 2-4. It finished 10-6, earned a wildcard bid and advanced to the division round after Minnesota Vikings kicker Blair Walsh missed a chip-shot field goal in Minneapolis below zero.

“I remember everyone on the outside saying our season was over and we didn’t have a chance to be good,” Wagner recalled of that 2-4 start. “And I remember we just hooked up and focused. It’s a similar feeling. I feel like when you look at the games and look at some of the things we’ve done, I feel like we’re really close and I feel like it’s not like we’re not getting better.

“I have a lot of confidence in the guys we have. I’m confident we’re just a few games away, just a few minor adjustments away from being a team I know we can be. So we’ve just got to There’s no more room for error for us to… figure these things out.”

That 2015 team had the Legion of Boom leading the league’s top-scoring defense. And it had Wilson, the quarterback who led more game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime than anyone else since 2012, the man who has masked so many of his team’s failings in the years since the Super Bowl, the number one reason you can never count the Seahawks out.

This team has a defense that showed improvement in an overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, but it has mostly underperformed while allowing the most yards in the NFL up to six games. It has a good backup in Smith, who played the game manager role well as he recovered Seattle from a 14-0 deficit before losing a fumble in OT.

It’s Smith’s job for at least two more games when Wilson qualifies to get rid of the injured reserve. Carroll hasn’t given a timeline for his quarterback’s return, saying that if it’s physically possible for Wilson to play at Green Bay in week 10 after retiring from Seattle, he will.

“I definitely feel we understand what’s at stake,” Wagner said. “It’s important for guys like me Russell to make sure the young guys understand that we’ve been in this position before. Just because we started 2-4 doesn’t mean it defined our season. is very long.” I am confident that after these two games, the farewell week, we will be in a very good position.”

‘How do we solve this?’

Carroll, who turned 70 last month, is under contract until 2025 after signing an extension last season. Hasselbeck believes this is an important distinction from the dynamics that struggling teams often face.

“Usually in a situation where you’re in the quote-unquote hot seat or you’re having one of those awful years, people are all worried about their own jobs and it’s more about your own behind for your own job than it is about it.” really get it fixed,” he said. “I think the nice thing about rooting for Seattle is that there’s a lot of job security there. There’s no doubt about it… that sort of thing. So the focus will be on how we fix this? Similar to the previous year where everyone went crazy on talk radio.”

Hasselbeck was referring to their defensive turnaround as they went from early records for futility to admitting the fewest points in the NFL in the past seven weeks.

“Pete didn’t really back down,” Hasselbeck said. “He just basically solved it.”

Now the problems are on both sides of the ball. The NFC West is stacked. Wilson is offside. And the stakes are raised given the uncertainty about Wilson’s future in Seattle after 2021.

Carroll and the Seahawks need something good fast.

He pointed to how his players gathered in Pittsburgh as evidence of how they will face such an unfamiliar challenge.

“There is no choice,” he said after the loss to the Steelers. “Luckily we come back Monday night. We get an extra day. But there are no options. We have to come back and fight the hell out. That’s how we do it.”