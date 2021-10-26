UK Womens Golf in the middle of the pack after day one at The Ally

WESTPUNT, Mrs. Jensen Castle carded another round under par, Rikke Svejgard Nielsen returned to its old trusty ways, and the Kentucky women’s golf team placed itself in the center of the pack at The Ally after day one.

The Wildcats are in a tie for sixth after the first of three rounds at Old Waverly Golf Club (par 72, 6,280 yards) in West Point, Mississippi. With two individual performances of par or better in the seventh consecutive round, at least two British players have posted red numbers. Kentucky fired a 1-over-par 289.

Castle and Svejgård Nielsen led the way for the Wildcats with a pair of 71s. They are tied for 15th overall with 1-under par.

“We were close to putting together a really good round today and unfortunately we lost a few shots at the end,” UK head coach Golda Chest said. “But that’s golf and I’m proud of this group. They’ve been competing all day and we’ve got two rounds left to have some fun. I know everyone is excited and hungry to get back on the course in the morning to go .”

No. 14 Alabama took the early lead with an impressive 278 under par. No. 7 Florida is just one stroke behind at 9 under par.

Alabama was fueled by a stellar performance from Benedetta Moresco, who leads the 72-man field after a first round of 63. She has a three-shot lead.

Round two kicks off at 10 a.m. ET. VK will turn off number 1. Live scoring remains available on Golfstat.com.

Castle continued to give himself birdie chances, rolling in six on Monday. The only thing that kept her from going lower were five bogeys, four of which came in on her second nine. Even though those bogeys knocked her out of the top 10, they couldn’t prevent another round of par or better.

Monday’s 71 marks Castle’s sixth round of par or better this fall season, all of which have come in the last seven chances. The 2021 US Women’s Amateur champion entered the tournament with a team-best average of 71.2 strokes.

Svejgård Nielsen got her first round of par or better in the first round and the 20th of her collegiate career. The 2021 Southeastern Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year met adversity Monday when she went par, double bogey, bogey to open the tournament after failing to make the lineup in Kentucky’s final event.

The most experienced player on the British squad answered admirably. Svejgård Nielsen wouldn’t score for the rest of the day due to birdies and pars, taking in four of the first.

sophomore Laney Frye flirted with a subpar day with four birdies on her scorecard, but ended up with a 1-over-par 73. She tied the score late in the round with a birdie on the par-4 fourth hole (the Wildcats started at the back nine) but bogeyed No. 6. Frye is tied for 33rd.

One shot behind Frye is junior Maria Villanueva Aperribay . She tied the score with three holes to play, but bogeyed the last two to finish 2-over par, tied for 41st. Villanueva Aperribay has shot no more than 218 over 54 holes this season, and even with Monday’s 74, four of her last six rounds have been par or better.

Junior Marissa Wenzler posted a 4-over-par 76 and is tied for 52nd. It would be unwise for the rest of the field to count out Wenzler after she posted a 69 and a 71 in the first and third rounds at the Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational a week and a half ago.

Playing as an individual, freshman Marta Lopez Echevarria tied for 68th after an 8-over-par 80. She sat down and carded a 38 on her second nine after a rough first nine.

This week’s field consists of 12 teams, 11 of which are from the SEC and five of which are in the top 15 of the first Golfstat rankings of the season. Those are the only five teams to stay ahead of the UK after The Ally’s first round.

Founded in 1988, Old Waverly has since become one of the most highly regarded private courses in the country thanks to its stunning backdrops and scenery. The course was designed by award-winning duo Bob Cupp and Jerry Pate, whose ladder is a former US Open champion. Regularly featured in Golf Week’s Top 100 and Golf Digest’s Top 100, this club was the former site of the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship in 2019.

This is Kentucky’s second consecutive appearance in The Ally. UK finished 12th a season ago.

It also marks the Wildcats’ final tournament of the fall 2021 season. Kentucky is back-to-back in the top five for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

For the latest news on the Kentucky women’s golf team, follow the team Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, as well as on the web at UKathletics.com.