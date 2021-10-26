Sports
UK Womens Golf in the middle of the pack after day one at The Ally
WESTPUNT, Mrs. Jensen Castle carded another round under par, Rikke Svejgard Nielsen returned to its old trusty ways, and the Kentucky women’s golf team placed itself in the center of the pack at The Ally after day one.
The Wildcats are in a tie for sixth after the first of three rounds at Old Waverly Golf Club (par 72, 6,280 yards) in West Point, Mississippi. With two individual performances of par or better in the seventh consecutive round, at least two British players have posted red numbers. Kentucky fired a 1-over-par 289.
Castle and Svejgård Nielsen led the way for the Wildcats with a pair of 71s. They are tied for 15th overall with 1-under par.
“We were close to putting together a really good round today and unfortunately we lost a few shots at the end,” UK head coach Golda Chest said. “But that’s golf and I’m proud of this group. They’ve been competing all day and we’ve got two rounds left to have some fun. I know everyone is excited and hungry to get back on the course in the morning to go .”
No. 14 Alabama took the early lead with an impressive 278 under par. No. 7 Florida is just one stroke behind at 9 under par.
Alabama was fueled by a stellar performance from Benedetta Moresco, who leads the 72-man field after a first round of 63. She has a three-shot lead.
Round two kicks off at 10 a.m. ET. VK will turn off number 1. Live scoring remains available on Golfstat.com.
Castle continued to give himself birdie chances, rolling in six on Monday. The only thing that kept her from going lower were five bogeys, four of which came in on her second nine. Even though those bogeys knocked her out of the top 10, they couldn’t prevent another round of par or better.
Monday’s 71 marks Castle’s sixth round of par or better this fall season, all of which have come in the last seven chances. The 2021 US Women’s Amateur champion entered the tournament with a team-best average of 71.2 strokes.
Svejgård Nielsen got her first round of par or better in the first round and the 20th of her collegiate career. The 2021 Southeastern Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year met adversity Monday when she went par, double bogey, bogey to open the tournament after failing to make the lineup in Kentucky’s final event.
The most experienced player on the British squad answered admirably. Svejgård Nielsen wouldn’t score for the rest of the day due to birdies and pars, taking in four of the first.
sophomore Laney Frye flirted with a subpar day with four birdies on her scorecard, but ended up with a 1-over-par 73. She tied the score late in the round with a birdie on the par-4 fourth hole (the Wildcats started at the back nine) but bogeyed No. 6. Frye is tied for 33rd.
One shot behind Frye is junior Maria Villanueva Aperribay. She tied the score with three holes to play, but bogeyed the last two to finish 2-over par, tied for 41st. Villanueva Aperribay has shot no more than 218 over 54 holes this season, and even with Monday’s 74, four of her last six rounds have been par or better.
Junior Marissa Wenzler posted a 4-over-par 76 and is tied for 52nd. It would be unwise for the rest of the field to count out Wenzler after she posted a 69 and a 71 in the first and third rounds at the Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational a week and a half ago.
Playing as an individual, freshman Marta Lopez Echevarria tied for 68th after an 8-over-par 80. She sat down and carded a 38 on her second nine after a rough first nine.
This week’s field consists of 12 teams, 11 of which are from the SEC and five of which are in the top 15 of the first Golfstat rankings of the season. Those are the only five teams to stay ahead of the UK after The Ally’s first round.
Founded in 1988, Old Waverly has since become one of the most highly regarded private courses in the country thanks to its stunning backdrops and scenery. The course was designed by award-winning duo Bob Cupp and Jerry Pate, whose ladder is a former US Open champion. Regularly featured in Golf Week’s Top 100 and Golf Digest’s Top 100, this club was the former site of the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship in 2019.
This is Kentucky’s second consecutive appearance in The Ally. UK finished 12th a season ago.
It also marks the Wildcats’ final tournament of the fall 2021 season. Kentucky is back-to-back in the top five for the first time since the 2019-20 season.
For the latest news on the Kentucky women’s golf team, follow the team Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, as well as on the web at UKathletics.com.
Sources
2/ https://ukathletics.com/news/2021/10/25/womens-golf-uk-womens-golf-in-middle-of-the-pack-after-day-one-at-the-ally.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]