What Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Said About Baylor

AUSTIN (KXAN) The Texas Longhorns return to action this week, traveling to McLane Stadium to face Baylor No. 16 Saturday at 11 a.m.

Both the Longhorns and Bears had a farewell this weekend, giving each team an extra week to prepare for this pivotal Big 12 game in Waco. The Longhorns are trying to stay alive in the Big 12 championship race while Baylor is in the midst of it. Baylor’s only loss this season was in the state of Oklahoma.

Texas is focused on finishing games after two consecutive weeks of second-half collapses. The Longhorns lost back-to-back games to Oklahoma and Oklahoma State after leading at halftime.

On the injury front, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian says linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is back in training. Defensive back Kitan Crawford is still considered day to day.

This is what Sarkisian said to the media on Monday.

“Good to be back on the field today. I thought the farewell week was good for us on a number of fronts. We had guys who could get healthy. It was good for us to work on some schedules and develop some players that we will need here in the second half of the season. And then… working on us from a psychological point of view. It’s not about our ability to perform. We have proven that. We showed that in the first half of the games, but the possibility to finish was clearly a major focus for us last week. Did as much psychologically as we did from a physical standpoint. I loved what I saw. I thought the energy was really good.”

How did you work with a team on mental approach?

“What we were trying to do was make them understand… circumstances shouldn’t dictate whether or not you can do something. We did some different exercises related to that, watched a video related to that, talked a lot about that. If you are able to do something in the first or second quarter, and the appearance remains the same in the third and fourth quarter, obviously if we don’t do it … that’s not the adversary, that’s us being distracted by some outside influence. Sometimes it’s fatigue… the key for us is whether we can keep doing the right thing. We wouldn’t ask them to do something we thought they couldn’t do. They have shown they can do it. It’s our job to make sure they keep it up. That comes with confidence, that comes with confidence in their own preparation. I think they understood and believed in it. The key to this week’s exercise is the prep and repetition.

Did Sarkisian see a level of frustration from his team after the last 2 games?

“I think there was really a level of frustration. I’d be more concerned if it wasn’t. I think the frustration comes from… I think they know they’re capable of doing it. If it doesn’t happen later in the game, there is a certain amount of frustration. We want to put ourselves in a position where we’re doing so well that… we don’t have to worry about the moment. Ultimately, it comes down to doing it in-game, but we shouldn’t say that’s the test, when in reality we should be testing ourselves every day to see how far we can take this thing. This idea of ​​doing it right and doing the next good thing for the next game.

Looking at the Big 12 standings, to what extent is the team aware of bigger goals?

“I think our team is very aware of that. I’m not someone who doesn’t point out the obvious. They read, they see what happens. The important thing is that we play very well on Saturday. process, we get the results we want. It’s one thing to recognize what’s ahead, but if you look too far ahead, you might miss what’s ahead. We have to be careful not to go too far on the to look away and not miss what’s right in front of us To think that our guys don’t understand that wouldn’t be fair to them and it would probably be offensive to them Our focus is to refocus on what we have to do this week against a really good team.”

How long does it take for a team to put the pieces together?

“Finishing matches and winning such tight matches is infectious. If you can do it once, you can do it twice, you start building that confidence and faith to do it. You have to do it the first time, to do it the second time… and it becomes who you are. People can say that the year is one, it will take time. I’m about… how soon can we get there. It’s a race and how fast can we get it all right. When our guys operate and perform, that’s a beautiful thing. Now, there’s that last part… just to finish the game. How do you finish the game? You play the next piece. How long does that take? I do not know. I’m sure it’s different for every team, for every new coaching staff. Honestly, every year whether you’re a new staff or not.”

Sarkisian’s evaluation of Gerry Bohanon

“Bohanon is a very efficient player. I think he has 12 or 13 touchdowns and only one interception. Obviously he’s taking care of the ball. Obviously they’re a first strike and the run game determines a lot of what they do in the pass game. The most important thing he probably does is take care of the football. He does a good job, manages all of that, but in the end he benefits.”

Sarkisian’s thoughts on offensive line

“I think getting Derek [Kerstetter] going back was a really good move for us. I think it’s been good for Christian to have some competition in the left tackle [Jones] and Andrej [Karic]. I think Junior… he needed the week to get his body back in order. i think jake [Majors] needed the week to get his body back in order and it’s clearly a very good chance for Tope [Imade]. I thought there were a few plays as a guy starting out for the first time that he’d probably like to have back. Those are all some of the learning curve you get when you play. Ultimately whatever we do in terms of running and protecting make sure those guys are in the right position to be successful and we’re going to need it this week. This is a very good defensive front. Their nose gear is a disturbing dude. We have to play a really good game beforehand.”

All the factors you want to change when the team is on the road

“One, this one is a bit unique with the bus journey rather than flying everywhere. It’s a little different. In the end, offensively from a cadence standpoint, we really ran into there in Arkansas and we have to prepare for that at Baylor. I will definitely work on that this week. Defensively, it’s not so much about being on the road, but just doing our job. For us it’s not really about home or away, it’s about the full 60 minutes of football.”

How can Casey Thompson be better prepared to play?

“Which was noticeable when we got the looks that we really tried to finish… Casey played well. All we look at is to make sure from a week to week installation standpoint that we give him enough reruns on these plays if we don’t get the coverage we’re looking for so he knows what to do. to go with the ball on its secondary last.

On Bijan Robinson’s Efforts to Be a Vocal Leader

“Vocal leadership is good when you do it right. Bijan is clearly a man who can be as vocal as he wants because he is an incredible player, he has a great work ethic, he is a great human being off the pitch. For me it would be positive, but I only want him to go down that road if he feels comfortable going down that road. He’s in the middle of his sophomore year, if that’s the space he wants to get into… I’m all for it. He’s only going to give quality advice to the guys around him. It is clear that he is handling his business in a great way whether it be his preparation, who he is off the pitch and his competitiveness when he plays in games. He’s got a really good guy to learn from and see. Roschön [Johnson] is great at it, so I think it’s helpful for Bijan. Ultimately, vocal leadership… you have to make sure the guys who are vocal are doing it right. If not, it falls on deaf ears because the guys don’t want someone yelling at them who isn’t right and they know isn’t right.”