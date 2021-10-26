Hasson wins ITA Central Region Championships





LINCOLN, Neb. Oklahoma men’s tennis player Jordan Hasson claimed the 2021 ITA Central Region Singles Championship in Lincoln, Neb. Hasson entered the tournament as the number 6 overall in the 128-player draw. The freshman earned a first-round bye before taking six straight wins to earn his spot in the championship game against Aleksa Bucan (Arkansas). Hasson secured the title with a 7-6(4), 6-4 win, becoming the first Sooner to win the title since Alex Ghilea in 2015. “Jordan had a great week and showed a lot of guts in his last three games with tiebreakers in all three,” head coach Nick Crowell said. “His maturity on the pitch and mental strength were the watchwords for him this week.” With the win, Hasson, a freshman from Israel, smashed his ticket to the ITA National Fall Championships in San Diego, California, at the Barnes Tennis Center, beginning Nov. 3. at the tournament, Mason Beiler advanced to the semifinals, with a four-game winning streak against Jose Diaz (CU), Orel Ovil (WSU), Dario Huber (UNL) and Will Gleason (UNL) before falling to Aleksa Bucan (UA), 7- 5, 3-6, 6-4. Four Sooners advanced to the quarterfinals of the competition, the most of all schools in the tournament. Beiler and Hasson were joined by Welsh hotard and Alex Martinez , who both went 3-0 before falling into the quarterfinals. On the double side of the tournament, Nathan Hano and Martinez paired up to take three consecutive wins and advance to the semifinals. The duo took victories over Brown/Diaz (CU), Fragistas/Sonesson Lidholt (DU) and Lo/Richards of Wichita State. The team achieved 28 victories during the five-day tournament. Day one of the tournament highlighted seven singles wins in eight matches. On the singles side of the bracket, every Sooner got a first-round bye and at least one player entered every league round. “This was another great performance from the entire squad this week,” said Crowell. “The guys keep improving and growing week after week.” Follow for updates@OU_MTennison Twitter or likeOklahoma Men’s Tennison Facebook. Results singles Baptiste Anselmo Anselmo def. Daniel Siddall (TU), 6-2, 6-2

Evan Fragistas (DU) def. Anselmo, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3

Anselmo def. Albert Sprlak-Puk (UNL), 6-1, 6-1 (con.) Mason Beiler Beiler final Jose Diaz (CU), 6-1, 6-0

Beiler final Orel Ovil (WSU), 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (5)

Beiler final Dario Huber (UNL), 6-3, 6-0

Beiler final Will Gleason (UNL), 6-4, 3-6, 6-4

Aleksa Bucan (UA) beats. Beiler, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 Nathan Hano Stefan Hampe (TU) def. Han, 7-5, 6-2 Jordan Hasson Hasson def. Calvin Mueller (UNL), 6-4, 6-3

Hasson def. Casey Ross (CU), 6-2, 6-2

Hasson def. Markus Bolin (DU), 6-2, 6-1

Hasson def. Alex Martinez (OR), 6-1, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3)

Hasson def. Ezequiel Santalla (TU), 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-6 (5)

Hasson def. Aleksa Bucan (ARK), 7-6 (4), 6-4 Welsh hotard Hotard def. Gabriel Sardo (GER), 6-0, 3-6, 6-1

Hotard def. Oliver Johansson (GER), 6-4, 2-6, 6-4

Hotard def. Adrien Burdet (UA), 7-5, 6-2

Ezequiel Santalla (TU) def. Hotard, 7-6 (5), 7-5 Mark Mandlik Mandlik def. Stratton Brown (CU), 6-1, 6-2

Mandlik def. Maxim Verboven (OSU), 6-3, 6-3

Nicolas Acevedo (WSU) defeats. Mandlik, 6-1, 6-1

Mandlik def. Shunya Maruyama (UNL), 6-3, 6-3 (cont.) Alex Martinez Martinez def. Edmond Aynedjian (UND), 6-1, 7-6 (3)

Martinez def. Victor Moreno Lozano (UNL), 6-2, 7-5

Martinez def. Luka Mrsic (WSU), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

Jordan Hasson (OR) final. Martinez, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3) Justin Schlageter Schlageter final. Hugo Piles (UNO), 4-6, 6-0, 6-3

Schlageter final. Nic Wiedenhorn (UNL), 6-3, 6-0

Will Gleason (UNL) beats. Schlageter, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2

Schlageter final. Calvin Mueller (UNL), 6-4, 6-1 (cont.) doubles Baptiste Anselmo / Mark Mandlik Ovil/Grueber (WSU) defeats. Anselom/Mandlik, 8-7 (2) Jordan Hasson / Welsh hotard Hasson / Hotard def. Ortis / Fukushima (SLU), 8-6

Trione/Pinto def. Hasson/Hotard, 8-7 (5) Nathan Hano / Alex Martinez Han/Martinez beats. Brown/Diaz (CU), 8-3

Han / Martinez def. Fragistas / Sonesson Lidholt (DU), 8-6

Han / Martinez def. Lo / Richards (WSU), 6-4, 6-2

Manuel / Burdet (UA), def. 7-6 (5), 6-1

