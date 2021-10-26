Gotterup wins, Sooners fourth seed at East Lake

ATLANTIA For the second consecutive year, an Oklahoma men’s golfer is the individual champion of the East Lake Cup, wearing red shirt senior Chris Gotterup claiming co-medal winner Monday afternoon.

Gotterup follows Patrick Welch’s victory at the 2020 event as the top-ranked Sooners finished fourth in the stroke play portion of the event to earn a national title rematch with Pepperdine in Tuesday’s semifinals.

“It’s no surprise Chris fought it out at the top,” head coach Ryan Hyble said. “It’s not surprising that he makes a putt on the last hole because he does it all the time at home. He’s showing everyone around the country how good he really is and he’s only going to get better.”

The Sooners (T3, +4) got off to a hot start at the seventh annual event that hosts the nation’s top four teams, opening an early lead of five shots behind birdies from Logan McAllister , Stephen Campbell Jr. and Drew Goodman , combined with an eagle from Gotterup.

Thatlead would then be cleared by a field that included Nos. 2 Oklahoma State, No. 3 Arizona State and No. 9 Pepperdine, as the OU’s fellow National Semifinalists made their march to par. Locked up in a fight with the field , McAllister birdied the 10th hole to tie OU and tied for first place, but a stiff back nine proved too much for the Sooners to overcome in the afternoon when the team tied with No. 2 Oklahoma State for the third. After a tiebreak with the Cowboys, the Sooners will face Pepperdine, who took the lead on Monday with a 283 (-5).

Gotterup, who was on Monday morning’s final fall roster for the Haskins Award, shone for the Crimson and Cream, signing a clean round of golf with an eagle and two birdies to finish 4-under, sharing the title with Arizona Preston Summerhays of the state. The win marks the second in the Rutgers transfer career and the first as a Sooner.

“I played super solid today,” said Gotterup. “It wasn’t the flashiest round of all time, but it was clear. East Lake is really hard, and it’s special to be bogey free. It feels great to win today, but that’s not what I came to Oklahoma. We’re going to go back to square one and we’re going to come out as a team tomorrow and try to make this happen.”

Gotterup teed off on the last hole one behind Summerhays, but the Sun Devil missed a birdie putt, leaving the door open for the Sooner. Gotterup found himself on the green with an 8-foot putt for birdie to secure co-medal winners, which he sank to claim the trophy.

“I knew what to do at 18, so I just did it as aggressively as I could,” Gotterup added. “I really wasn’t too concerned about the outcome, I just wanted that bird.”

Next up for OU on the leaderboard was Freshman Red Shirt Stephen Campbell Jr. , who sank two birdies and just one bogey on the day to take part of the fifth. The top-five finish is the first of his career, surpassing his 10th place finish at the Carmel Cup to open the year.

On Monday, McAllister, who joined Gotterup on the Haskins Watch List, fired a 74 (+2) to finish in a tie for 12th place. The senior was chasing his birdie on the par-4 10th, but a bogey and double bogey along the stretch dropped him just outside the top 10.

Jaxon Dowell and Drew Goodman rounded out the OU lineup. Hybl will face the red shirt freshmen and true freshmen in match play on Tuesday after the two combined for five wins at the Big 12 Match Play Championship earlier this fall.

The title repeat is scheduled for 10:05 a.m. CT when Gotterup and Dylan Menante tee off the first tee at the par-72, 7,434-foot East Lake Golf Club. Afterwards, Stephen Campbell Jr. will be tasked with fending off All-American William Sleeve, while Jaxon Dowell pulls Joey Vrzich. McAllister, who is always 13-4-1 in match play, meets Joe Highsmith, followed by Goodman and Derek Hitchner in the anchor match.

“Tomorrow’s matchup is going to be a doozy,” Hybl said. “From the first start time to the finish, we need quality golf from everyone.”

Live scoring will be available on Golfstat, featuring Golf Channel with live coverage from 2pm

For more information on Oklahoma Men’s Golf, follow the Sooners on Twitter and Instagram (@OU_MGolf) and Oklahoma Men’s Golf on Facebook.