Taliban officials celebrate cricket victory, but streets in Kabul are subdued





KABUL, Oct. 25 (Reuters) – Taliban officials took to social media on Monday to congratulate the Afghan national cricket team on winning a match in the Twenty20 World Cup, but there was muted reaction on the streets of Kabul, where such victories were celebrated enthusiastically in the past. Afghanistan defeated Scotland in a match played in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates – the team’s first major win since the Taliban takeover of the country. While the Taliban frown upon many forms of public entertainment, cricket has always been an exception, with game fighters following closely even during the war when the national team played. “Congratulations to the team and wish them more success in the future,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter. A spokesman for the Taliban office in Qatar also joined in the praise, adding: “We hope for comparable and even higher achievements in other areas, especially in the political, economic and scientific fields.” The most notable message came from Anas Haqqani, the younger brother of Afghanistan’s current acting interior minister, Sirajuddin Haqqani – the head of the Haqqani network. “Afghanistan has won,” said the younger Haqqani. The Taliban’s candidate representative to the United Nations Suhail Shaheen tweeted, “Well done guys!” However, there was relative silence in Kabul, where such victories were previously greeted with cheers in the streets, fireworks and celebratory gunfire. There were only a few small fireworks in the sky of Kabul. The streets were mostly empty or quiet. The enemies of the Taliban also saw the victory as important for the country. Amrullah Saleh, the ex-vice president who became one of the leaders of the anti-Taliban forces after the fall of Kabul, pointed out on Twitter that the cricket team had sung an anthem and raised a flag that is not being recognized by the Taliban. President Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country in August, said the victory had “put new hope in the hearts of everyone that this country is alive and no one can hold it hostage!” Despite years of violence and upheaval, Afghanistan has an enthusiastic and widespread cricket following and residents of Kabul eagerly awaited the cricket world cup matches. read more The ruling International Cricket Council (ICC) will meet next month to determine the future of the game in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime. Reporting by Gibran Peshimam; Editing by Toby Chopra Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

