Ohio State upbeat CJ Stroud for Big Ten Offensive Player and Freshman of the Year after fifth weekly honor





COLUMBUS, Ohio — CJ Stroud returned from a week of goodbyes and picked up where he left off when the Ohio State starting quarterback won his fifth Big Ten freshman of the week Monday. Stroud completed 21-of-28 passes for 266 yards and four touchdowns in the Buckeyes 54-7 win over Indiana. In the first half, they scored 44 of those points. The solid outing continues his streak of stellar performances since he took the week off against Akron to rest his shoulder. In the three games since his return, he completed 73.8 percent of his passes for 1,002 yards, 14 touchdowns and no interceptions. On the season hes up to 1,965 yards and 22 touchdowns completing 67.6 percent of his passes with a passer rating of 192.8. Those numbers are ranked 16th, sixth, 22nd and second nationally. I think a big part of us, not just myself but as a team, the many wonderful people we have in the building is uplifting, Stroud said after the Indiana game. JT Barrett holds the Ohio State record for most Big Ten weekly freshman honors with seven in 2014. Former Wisconsin rider Jonathan Taylor holds the conference record with eight in 2017. Both are within reach given the way this offense is played and based on the perceived level of opponents still on the schedule. Strouds numbers are on track to break the passing records set by Dwayne Haskins in 2018. His game makes him the frontrunner for both Big Ten Offensive Player and Freshman of the Year. By the end of the season, he will be able to share a backfield with his main competitor for both running back TreVeyon Henderson who won a weekly honor for both players and freshmen this season. A Buckeye has won six of the last nine Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year Awards, including the last three. The last two OSU players to win Big Ten Freshman of the Year were Mike Weber (2016) and Barrett (2014), both of whom, like Stroud, are redshirt freshmen. The last two real freshmen like Henderson will do are Braxton Miller (2011) and Terrelle Pryor (2008). Others earning weekly Big Ten accolades include Illinois Chase Brown as Offensive Player of the Week; Wisconsins Leo Chenal Defensive Player of the Week; and Wisconsin's Collin Larsh Special Teams Player of the Week. More Buckeyes Coverage A landslide victory as OSU lives up to its standard dominance OSU Attack vs. Georgias defense is the best outcome of a strange season: Lesmerises The Heisman case for Stroud has begun: Post-match decisions Watch Chris Spielmans' reaction when he hears he's entering the Lions Ring of Honor Ivan Douglas, 2002 O-line member and Benedictine alum, dies of COVID complications Ohio State vs. Indiana Score Predictions Compare OSU's Roster Talent to Indiana What OL Zach Rice's 5-Star Commitment to UNC Means for Buckeyes Could the attack set off an explosive first half against Indiana? Outrageous Predictions What's up with Johnson, Garrett, Harrison? Buckeye Bits How many football players have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19? Olave once rejected OSU, almost depriving Buckeyes of an all-time great What is the depth chart relative to Indiana? OT Jones left Indiana as a basketball-loving project, returns as NFL prospect

