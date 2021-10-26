Emma Raducanu emphasizes patience as she grows into top tennis | Tennis

ANs Emma Raducanu completes her preparations before returning to competition in her first professional tournament on Romanian soil in Cluj-Napoca.

I skipped some build-up levels and build-up stages where you normally work your way in, make your way into the game, she said. I actually went from the $25ks to playing Masters, (WTA) 500’s and 250’s. I just need to be patient with myself, not expect too much, and I’m learning to accept that things don’t go so smoothly. Just bounce back positively.

When she takes on Slovenia’s Polona Hercog at the Transylvania Open on Tuesday evening at 6pm, it will be only Raducanus’ sixth tour-level event that she is still looking for her first WTA tour win. Patience is the key. Because, like I said, there are a lot of lows, where you get to know your game. You gradually adapt to each level. I went from zero to the top of the game! So obviously it will take some time for me to adjust and adapt, but hopefully with some good work I can do that.

Such a perspective is shared by the top tier, Simona Halep, one of Raducanus’ idols, who has complimented Raducnu since her US Open title and believes she can achieve anything. Having gone through a career that involved learning the right lessons from some truly devastating losses, few are better placed to appreciate the sport’s turbulence.

Even when she’s so young, I think she feels the pressure. It’s normal, everyone does that, she said before addressing the group of British journalists. You better enjoy her results, tennis, as it is. She is super nice and is waiting for her to mature a bit at this level because she just jumped now. She’s done something amazing and probably, in my opinion, she’ll need some time to see what it’s like to be there every week. And then she gets stronger. Much stronger.

As her fame grows, Raducanu will also have to adapt to how others react to her. As Aliaksandra Sasnovich showed in Indian Wells by producing such a clean, efficient match to beat her, now it’s an event to run into her. Her opponents over the net will look to her as a possible win over a grand slam champion rather than an inexperienced 18-year-old. They will sometimes bring their best level.

The off-court adjustments are already clear. For example, her decision not to continue her temporary coaching agreement with Andrew Richardson turned out to be a much bigger story than she certainly hoped, and she now speaks cautiously about the subject in interviews. There are already a growing number of unnecessary opinions to ignore, most recently from 2015 US Open champion Flavia Pennetta.

In my day, it could never have happened that a girl who started qualifying, like Emma Raducanu in New York, won a Grand Slam, she told Corriere della Sera. The top athletes made too much difference. Something’s wrong. Charisma is lacking, making women’s tennis harder to sell. Pennetta’s only grand slam title, it should be noted, was won against Roberta Vinci in a match watched by 1.6 million people in the US, compared to this year’s audience of 2.44 million for Raducanu v Leylah Fernandez.

At the BTArena on Monday, the main draw started a day after a group of Romanian players and Raducanu bid the crowd an emotional goodbye before the new Covid-19 restrictions came into effect. Gone were the spectators transfixed by a mere practice match between Raducanu and Elena-Gabriela Ruse, as was the man who sauntered over the grounds in a cape, painting his face deadly white, reflecting the amount of effort clearly gone into at the Transylvania Open, which has even marketed itself with sufficient well done Dracula references.

The ban on spectators is a big blow to the tournament, but life goes on. For Raducanu, this is not a bad place to be, even if she would have liked to compete in front of a warm Romanian crowd. After all, playing in the silence of a tennis court without spectators, as has been the case for most of her career, is arguably the most famous thrill she has experienced in a match for some time.