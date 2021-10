Valley’s New Hockey Team Announces Team Name, Colors and Logo Nov. 5

The American Hockey League team that will play in Coachella Valley starting next year will announce the team name, colors and logo on Friday, November 5 at 11 a.m. The team, which will be the minor league partner of the NHL’s newest expansion team, the Seattle Kraken, will begin play in October 2022 in an arena under construction adjacent to the Classic Club golf course, north of the Cook Street exit of Interstate 10. The Kraken released a 38-second trailer Monday morning to reveal the November 5 reveal. The trailer features drone video of iconic valley landmarks, from the Indian Wells Tennis Garden to the wind turbines west of Palm Springs, with a fireball racing through the streets of the Coachella Valley. The fire images are likely to provide a hint as to the team’s name. The video ended with what sounded like the screeching of a large bird. Oak View Group LLC, the company that owns the AHL team, filed patent applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office more than a year ago for the team names Palm Springs Sun, Palm Springs Dragons, Palm Springs Eagles, Palm Springs Firebirds and Palm Springs hawks. Now that the Arena has moved out of the city of Palm Springs, all those name requests have been abandoned, but new requests have been made for four team names: The Coachella Valley Firebirds, Coachella Valley Dragons, Coachella Valley Eagles, and Coachella Valley Falcons. The Nov. 5 release will also announce the team’s social media handles, team website, and merchandising and store details, the team said Monday. Kraken executives said earlier this year that they see the Coachella Valley team as the bloodline and foundation for Seattle’s new NHL franchise. Those sentiments were echoed last month in Seattle, during Krakens’ training camp. The Coachella Valley team will be vital to our success in Seattle, said Troy Bodie, the director of hockey and operations for the Coachella Valleys AHL team. No question about it. The AHL team is expected to play 38 home games per year in the Coachella Valley. The arena seats 9,918. More than 2,000 subscriptions were deposited last spring. Nick Forro, a senior vice president of the Kraken, said the franchise has worked tirelessly to ensure the team’s name, colors and logo have been carefully thought out. He said it’s not something the organization has taken lightly and he said the disclosure will be a big deal not just for the Valley, but for the entire Kraken franchise. It’s not just the name, it’s the brand, Forro said last March. There is a lot to consider. We want to make sure that all nine cities (in the valley) can be super proud of it. Andrew John covers sports for The Desert Sun and the USA Today Network. Email him at [email protected] and find him on Twitter at @Andrew_L_John.

