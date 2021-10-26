Table tennis: Defending champion Ma Long, Xu Xin absent from Houston World C’ships, sports news and top stories





BEIJING (XINHUA) — World champions Ma Long, Xu Xin and Liu Shiwen have withdrawn from the upcoming World Table Tennis Championships in Houston as the mighty Chinese team looks to rejuvenate its lineup. “Ma and Xu have decided not to participate in the physical adaptation championships,” said Qin Zhijian, secretary general of the Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA), as the roster was announced Monday (October 25). “The two paddlers are leading figures in the team with strong competitiveness. The men’s team faces a major challenge in the championships with the absence of Grand Slam winner Ma Long,” added Qin. “Looking ahead to the 2024 Paris Olympics, it is imperative to train young rowers to withstand pressure and bear responsibility in international events.” The Grand Slam in table tennis refers to a player who has captured the sport’s three most prestigious titles – the Olympics, the World Championships and the World Cup. World No. 1 Fan Zhendong will lead the men’s singles for the championships, taking place Nov. 23-29 in Texas. “None of the five rowers who signed up for men’s singles has ever won the title in the World Table Tennis Championships,” noted Qin. He said China would begin selecting its squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics from the Houston event. In the women’s draw, Chen Meng, Tokyo Olympic champion, Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu will lead the Chinese championship challenge, along with three rowers with no Olympic experience. Liu, the 2016 Olympic champion, would also skip the event in Houston. “The Paris Olympics are less than three years away. While the women’s team has seen a good transition from experienced rowers to younger players, we still hope to form a competitive team for the Paris 2024,” said Li Sun, head coach of the Chinese women’s team. team. “Chen will represent China in her quest for a Grand Slam. Sun and Wang are aiming for three championship titles,” Li added. “Hopefully the championships will be a good start for the team to prepare for the Paris Olympics.” China’s squad for the World Table Tennis Championships in Houston: Men’s team: Fan, Liang Jingkun, Wang Chuqin, Lin Gaoyuan, Zhou Qihao. Men’s singles: Fan, Liang, Wang, Lin, Zhou. Men’s Doubles: Fan/Wang, Lin/Liang. Women’s Team: Chen Meng, Sun, Wang Manyu, Chen Xingtong, Wang Yidi, Qian Tianyi. Women’s singles: Chen Meng, Sun, Wang Manyu, Chen Xingtong, Wang Yidi. Women’s Doubles: Sun/Wang Manyu, Chen Meng/Qian Tianyi. Mixed Doubles: Wang Chuqin/Sun, Lin/Wang Manyu.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/sport/table-tennis-defending-champ-ma-long-xu-xin-absent-from-houston-world-cships The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos