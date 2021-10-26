Bears Film Study: A Closer Look at QB Justin Fields 5 vs Buccaneers Sales

From the night the Bears lined up Justin Fields, there has been a whirl of excitement and fear.

Fields has incredible potential, but the fear was that the Bears were barely equipped to care for him. And Bears fans have repeatedly been heartbroken by high-draft picks that didn’t land the franchise quarterback they’ve been looking for for decades.

So while Fields struggles, it’s hard to figure out which parts of it are on him and which areas the Bears are letting him down. Neither general manager Ryan Paces’ staff, especially on the offensive line, nor coach Matt Nagys’ attack seem to be helping.

That was evident in the Bears 38-3 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday, when Fields made five turnovers, three interceptions and two lost fumbles. Here’s a look at what went wrong:

Interception, 7-0 down

Fields’ first turnover was the most disturbing, and not because he knocked over Allen Robinson and put the ball right into the chest of Bucs cornerback Dee Delaney.

The real problem was that someone on the coaching staff, probably Nagy or offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, rushed him to get the ball thinking they would catch the Bucs with 12 men on the field and give the Bears a free game.

So, as any rookie would, Fields followed orders and rushed the game with disastrous results. He said that when he broke the ball early, it derailed the timing of his receivers and there were no 12 defenders on the field at the time.

Rather than admit the coaching mistake and face full criticism, Nagy said Fields needs to understand that and learn from it, saying it would have been wiser to throw the ball or run.

That came a week after Fields tried to get a free game against the Packers by breaking the ball when it was revealed they had committed a foul in the neutral zone and threw it to the end zone for an interception. After that game, Fields and Nagy both said it was the quarterback to make sure he actually saw the flag flying.

By that logic, whoever yelled in Fields headset to draw the 12-man penalty should be responsible. However, that kind of dysfunction at the top would give Nagy a bad impression at a time when his job security is shaky.

Fumble, 14-0 . behind

This is a lot to ask of a rookie, but Fields has to adapt to the constant pressure he faces while playing behind this offensive line. That is an absolute necessity in this particular job. He needs a sharper awareness of when he is about to be hit and better ball security.

Bucs outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett came quickly through the right tackle Lachavious Simmons and hit Field’s arm just as he was trying to throw.

The first sign of an awkward issue came in the preseason game against the Dolphins, when Fields lost a ball out of bounds during a run and later dismissed it as a non-issue because it wasn’t a turnover. But sometimes the ball doesn’t sail harmlessly outside the lines, and his three fumbles (two lost) against the Bucs pushed him to six for the season.

Fumble, 21-0 deficit

The Bears, averaging just 14.4 points per game, were fed up when the Bucs had a 21-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. But it became clear from Jason Pierre-Paul’s comic sack early in the second minute that this would turn into an epic loss.

Keep in mind that the Bears went into this season with an already very questionable plan for the offensive line, including Germain Ifedi who started on a right tackle and Bitches Jenkins in the second round (a long time right tackle) who started on the left.

With Ifedi sidelined by a knee injury and reserve Elijah Wilkinson on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Bears promoted Simmons from their practice squad to start as a right tackle. Pierre-Paul outsmarting him was late afternoon when the Bears replaced him with Alex Bars.

Interception, 35-3 . behind

This pick, about midway through the third quarter, is one that the Bears will just have to tolerate. Fields made a good decision and threw, but Darnell Mooney couldn’t hold it.

Mooney, who was reliable from the day he arrived, got the ball with both hands and should have caught it. Unfortunately for the Bears, this was one of their best chances for a touchdown. If Mooney had taken it, they would have had fourth and seven on the Bucs 20-yard line.

Interception, 35-3 . behind

When the Bears took over at their own 2-yard line after Alec Ogletree forced a fumble to stop the Bucs near the goal line, trouble seemed inevitable.

With Fields throwing from the back of the end zone and the Bucs blitzing from both sides, he completely subdued Robinson down the right sideline and it was an easy catch for defending defender Pierre Desir.

It’s hard to excuse three interceptions in a game, not even from a rookie, but that was the only one where there was no outside interference and Fields just made a bad play.