Mohammed Shami faces brutal online abuse after India’s loss to Pakistan | Cricket News







Violence against Muslims in India was also reported after Sunday’s emphatic 10-wicket victory, Pakistan’s first against India in a World Cup. NEW DELHI: A torrent of social media abuse targeted the only Muslim player in the Indian who played XI, Mohammed Shamic , after his side was thrashed by arch-rival Pakistan at the T20 World Cup Violence against Muslims in India was also reported after Sunday’s emphatic 10-wicket victory, Pakistan’s first against India in a World Cup. Cricket clashes between India and Pakistan often heighten tensions between neighbours, who have fought three wars since their independence in 1947.

31-year-old Shami became the main target after the defeat in Dubai, even as the captain of India Virat Kohlic acknowledged that his side had been “played out”. Hundreds of messages were left on Shami’s Instagram account saying he was a “traitor” and should be kicked out of the Indian team.

But many fans and politicians also pushed for support for him, urging Indian players to reject the hate speech, just as they had supported the Black Lives Matter movement by getting on their knees. “Team India, your BLM knee-jerk party counts for nothing if you can’t stand up for your teammate who is being horribly abused and trolled on social media,” Omar Abdullah |, a former prime minister of kashmir, said on Twitter. #MohammedShami was one of 11 players who lost last night, he was not the only player on the pitch. Team India your B https://t.co/El2CGszwG4 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) 1635141492000 “Ignore the haters, most of India’s grateful for your efforts,” said another supporter on Instagram.

In the Pakistani cities of Islamabad and Karachi, people fired celebratory shots after the famous victory, while fireworks were reportedly lit in Kashmir. The online attack on Mohammad Shami is shocking and we stand by it. He is a champion and anyone who wears the Indi https://t.co/sFDXLPF708 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 1635153241000 Gautam Gambhir, a former India Test cricketer who became an MP for the Bharatiya Janata Party, said it was “embarrassing” that people were celebrating Pakistan’s victory. Those cracking crackers when winning Pak can’t be Indian! We stand behind our boys! #Shameful — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) 1635145681000 In Punjab, students from Kashmir said they had been beaten up.

A student at a technical and technological institute said dozens of men armed with hockey sticks and batons attacked them as they watched the game’s closing stages. Even I was part of #IndvsPak battles on the field where we lost but were never told to go to Pakistan! I’m here https://t.co/gYiENL171p — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) 1635156694000 “They came into our room, turned off the lights and beat us. They destroyed our laptops,” the student told AFP, on condition of anonymity for fear of more trouble. We love you @MdShami11 #Shami — Harbhajan Turban (@harbhajan_singh) 1635160396000 “We are now safe and we have support from our university. But we were not expecting this at all. We are Indians.” We are so proud of you @MdShami11 bhaiya — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) 1635160511000 The match also sparked violence in neighboring Bangladesh. Two Pakistani supporters were beaten by Indian fans in a southern district as they celebrated the victory, media reported.

