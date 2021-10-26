Tennis Berrettini conquers ATP Finals place, two more places up for grabs | The Mighty 790 KFGO





(Reuters) Matteo Berrettini has become the sixth player to qualify for the season-closing ATP Finals in Turin next month after the Italian reached the second round of the Vienna Open on Monday, the ATP said. The 25-year-old, who will make his second appearance at the ATP Finals, defeated Australian Alexei Popyrin 7-6 (3) 6-3 in the opening round. The ATP Finals will be played between the eight best men’s singles and doubles teams and will be held from November 14-21. My words are not going to describe the happiness I feel in my heart, said the number seven in the world. 2020 was a tough year for me on and off the field. Here I am about to play my second (ATP) final and I can’t believe it. I always have to remember where I started. I didn’t dream about this because it was so big, but now it’s happening. I want to do my best. Berrettini joins world number one Novak Djokovic, US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev in closing spots for the ATP Finals, with Casper Ruud and Hubert Hurkacz next in line to qualify. Rafa Nadal is eighth in the standings but the 20-time big winner has already ended his season due to an injury. Berrettini’s compatriot Jannik Sinner is also in contention https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/sinner-boosts-atp-finals-chance-with-antwerp-title-2021-10-25, with the 20-year-old old 10th on the leaderboard after winning in Antwerp. (Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; editing by Peter Rutherford)

