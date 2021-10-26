Four Seeds In U-17 Youth Girls Bow Out





mohali: Sayali Wani from Maharashtra, fifth seed Pranati P. Nair from Kerala, sixth seed Karuna Gajendra from Karnataka and seventh seed M. Hansini from Tamil Nadu missed out on the Youth Under-17 Girls National Ranking North on day two of UTT Zone Table Tennis Championships at the sports complex in Sector 78 here today. In a strange turn of events, two of them managed to put up a fight, while the other two went out without a sob. Unseeded Nandini Sahab from West Bengal started off on the wrong foot in the Round of 32 but managed to push it through in the final three matches to beat the Maharashtra paddler. However, Pranati lost her first match to take the next one to bring the pace of the match to a close. But Avani Tripathi turned the tables when the UP girl won the third and fourth games to advance to the pre-quarter finals. Delhis Riddhima Kapoor, without wasting time, just puts it over a deviant Karuna in straight games. However, Hansini from Tamil Nadu fought hard to stay in the match until her opponent Srijita Shaw from Bengal grabbed moments to claim the last two points after two points. But before these disruptions, other seeds booked their pre-quarterfinal places. In the Boys Under-17 Boys, only eighth seed Sarth Mishra from Uttar Pradesh failed to enter the pre-quarter finals, while the other heats made it through without a hitch. Karnataka qualifier KJ Aakash, who started confidently after winning the first game on extensive points, couldn’t be stopped from entering the final 16 stages, despite the eighth series winning the second game. Earlier in the day, all eight of the Boys Under-17 Boys sailed through to the second round. However, second seed Aadarsh ​​Om Chetri and seventh seed PB Abhinand struggled before advancing to the second round. The boy from Delhi beat Telanganas Trishul Mehra 11-6, 9-11, 11-2, 11-7. But Abhinand dropped two games against Amish Athwale of PSPBA. The boy from Tamil Nadu led 2-0 before the PSPBA bounced back and won the next two games. However, in the decider, Abhinand upped the ante to win 11-8, 11-4, 6-11, 5-11, 11-5. In contrast, the seeds of the under-17 youth girls who enjoyed a bye in the first round did not have to play as their action starts from the next round. Meanwhile, the Under-15 Youth qualifiers kicked off in the Boys and Girls sections. Results: Youth Under-17 Girls (Round 32): Suhana Saini bt Tanzia Sharma (Del) 11-02, 11-04, 11-5; Sreedatri Roy bt Keisha Jhaveri (Mah) 10-12, 11-9, 11-8, 11-7; Sayani Panda bt Suhani Mahajan (UP) 9-11, 5-11, 11-6, 11-4, 11-4; Pritha Vartikar bt Neha Singh (Chd) 11-2, 10-12, 11-8, 11-7; Avani Tripathi bt Pranti P. Nair (Ker) 11-8, 8-11, 11-7, 11-9; Risha Mirchandani bt Sayanika Maji (Del0 5-11, 11-9, 11-9, 10-12, 11-6; Kaashvi Gupta bt Deshna Vanshika (kar) 12-10, 11-8, 11-8; Nandini Sahab bt Sayali Wani 8-11, 9-11, 11-5, 11-8, 11-6; Tanesha Kotecha bt Pelf (Chd) 11-5, 11-8, 11-4; Kavyashree Baskar bt Vanshika Mudgal (Del) 11 -1, 11-6, 11-5; Ananya Chande bt Sandika Bhattacharjee (Ben) 13-11, 11-1, 7-11, 13-11; Riddhima Kapoor bt Karuna Gajendran (Kar) 11-5, 11-6 , 13-11, Srijita Shaw bt M. Hansini (TNTTA) 11-6, 7-11, 11-8, 5-11, 12-10 K. Disha bt Srijani Basu (Ben) 14-12, 16-14 , 11-9; Jennifer Varghese bt Gargi Dangi (har) 11-8, 5-11, 11-13, 11-3, 11-6; Lakshita Narang bt Pragati Priya (Pun) 11-6, 11-1, 11 – 6. Youth Under-17 Boys (Round 32): Preyesh Raj Suresh bt Shounak Guha (NEOC) 11-4, 12-10, 11-2; Burhanuddin Malubhaiwala bt Aadi Chitnis (Mah) 11-9, 11-9, 11-9; Samarth Singh bt Divyaj Roy (TTFI) 17-15, 12-10, 11-4; KJ Aakash (Mar) bt Sarth Mishra (UP) 12-10, 11-7, 9-11, 11-5; Ankur Bhattacharjee bt Suhaan Gulati (Pun) 13-11, 11-4, 11-7; Tharun Shanmugam bt Rishabh Mayank (Har) 13-15, 11-5, 8-11, 11-4, 11-8; Rohith Shankar bt Emon Adhikary (Ben) 11-7, 11-8, 11-9; Jash Modi bt Ashish Jain (Del) 11-9, 11-9, 11-4; Divyansh Srivastava bt Shlok Bajaj (Guj) 11-7, 11-7, 7-11, 11-3; Bodhisatwa Chaudhury bt Sudhanshu Maini (Del) 11-8, 11-8, 11-7; Khelendrajit Yengkhom bt Muthu R (TNTTA) 11-6, 16-18, 14-12, 11-5; Samyak Kashyap bt Sahil Chugh (Har) 11-5, 11-5, 11-5; PB Abhinand bt Prabhav Gupta (Del) 1-11, 11-7, 11-6, 11-9; Shankhadip Das bt Naman Arora (Har) 11-7, 11-7, 11-8; Srikanth Kashyap bt Arnav Aggarwal (Chd) 11-5, 11-7, 11-5; Aadarsh ​​Om Chetri bt Sumit Ghosh (Ben) 11-8, 11-9, 11-5.

