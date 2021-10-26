Sooners fourth at Olde Stone Intercollegiate





BOWLING GREEN, Ky. Oklahoma women’s golf is tied for fourth after play was interrupted in the second round due to darkness on the Olde Stone Intercollegiate Monday. All five previously in the OU lineup are in the top 30. Oklahoma women’s golf is tied for fourth after play was interrupted in the second round due to darkness on the Olde Stone Intercollegiate Monday. All five previously in the OU lineup are in the top 30. Mikhaela Fortuna and Maria Fernanda Martinez were tied for 16ewhen the game was interrupted for the day. “The track was tough today and pairing helped our performance in the conditions we had to play in,” said Véronique Drouin-Luttrell . “We have put ourselves in a good position and have to play our game tomorrow to finish strong. Every shot counts and it will be crucial to play one shot at a time.” Fernanda Martinez closed the opening round with a 1-over 73, and is 6-over par through the tournament. The red shirt junior finished with a birdie on the par-4, 362 yard fifth hole and has five holes left in the second round. Fortuna fired a 3-over 75 to start the day and is three over in the second round. She birdied at 14 and finished her day with a par on hole three. Meagan Winans finished her first round with one left and made a few birdies on the first nine. Winans is tied for 19th and will resume play on the seventh hole. Hannah Screen and Nina Lang each finished the opening round with a 6-over 78. Screen and Lang each birdied their second hole of the second round to tie for 26th. The Sooner leads the field on pars with 98 and has the third best score on par 4s (+21) and par 5s (+8). Fernanda Martinez is on par with the third lowest total on par 4s and is even tied through the tournament. NEXT ONE Play resumes tomorrow at 8am with the conclusion of the second round and the third round ending the game at the Olde Stone Intercollegiate.

