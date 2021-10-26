‘Online attack on Shami shocking; we assist him’

“He is a champion and anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts much more than any online mafia.”

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami were victims of trolling after India’s loss to Pakistan on Sunday. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Former and current players, including Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh, on Monday expressed their support for pacesetter Mohammad Shami, who fell victim to a fierce online attack following the Indian team’s first-ever defeat to Pakistan in World Cup history.

Politicians also sided with the cricketer with former Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Omar Abdullah and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi condemning the targeting of Shami’s religious identity by trolling on social media.

India lost their T20 World Cup opener by 10 wickets on Sunday, with Shami becoming the most expensive bowler, giving up 43 runs in 3.5 overs.

“When we support #TeamIndia, we support everyone who represents Team India. @MdShami11 is a dedicated world class bowler. He had an off day like any other athlete can have. I stand behind Shami & Team India,” the iconic Tendulkar tweeted.

“The online attack on Mohammad Shami is shocking and we stand behind him. He is a champion and anyone wearing the India cap has India in their hearts much more than any online mob. With you Shami. Agle match mein dikado jalwa (Show your bowling skills in the next game),’ said former India opener Sehwag.

Former India pacesetter Irfan Pathan described the attack on Shami as unprecedented.

“Even I was part of #IndvsPak fights on the pitch where we lost but never been told to go to Pakistan! I’m talking about a few years ago. THIS CRAP MUST STOP. #Shami,” he wrote.

Shami has been one of India’s best fast bowlers lately and has performed well over the past five years.

The social media trolls linked his regular Sunday appearance to his religion, which was not well received by fellow netizens, with some of them offering support for the 31-year-old.

The other Indian players were also trolled online after Sunday’s crushing loss.

Former India spinner Harbhajan and current leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who was controversially not included in the World Cup roster, also came to Shami’s support.

“We love you @MdShami11,” Harbhajan said on Twitter.

Chahal added: “We are so proud of you @MdShami11 bhaiya.”

Former India pacer RP Singh tweeted: “@MdShami1 is an Indian cricketer and we are proud of him. Attacking him after losing to Pak is pathetic.”

The player also received support from political figures such as Owaisi and Abdullah.

“As far as I am concerned, this match itself should not have been played with Pakistan. … Mohammed Shami is the target of the defeat of the Indian team yesterday. This indicates that the radicalization and hatred of Muslims is on the rise,” Owaisi, who heads is from the AIMIM party, said.

“A cricket team will consist of 11 members. There is one Muslim on the team and he will be the target,” said the Hyderabad MP.

Abdullah, the vice president of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference party, said the Indian team’s gesture to support the Black Lives Matter movement doesn’t count for much given the way Shami was attacked.

“#MohammedShami was one of 11 players who lost last night, he wasn’t the only player on the pitch. Team India your BLM knee you take counts for nothing if you can’t stand up for your teammate who is being horribly abused & trolled on social media,” he tweeted.