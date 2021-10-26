The Monday After: What about college football overtime rules after the Penn State-Illinois marathon?

Since the start of the 2017 college football season, the 130 teams at the sport’s FBS level have decided to go for two points after touchdowns of 1,312 times, and 1,000 of those attempts came during the extra time of the 20-18 upset win. Illinois at Penn State on Saturday. Well, it wasn’t 1,000. It was only 14, but felt like 1,000. It was also something we probably won’t see again.

You see, of those 1,312 two-point attempts since 2017, 499 were successful (three of those 499 came between Illinois and Penn State… in 14 attempts), or 38%. That means 62% of two-point conversions over the past five seasons have been failures, but even if that seems like a lot, what happened on Saturday remains a statistical improbability.

After trading field goals in the first two overtimes, the Illini and Nittany Lions traded for 10 consecutive failed conversion attempts. Using the math shared above about conversion success rate, the probability of two teams failing on 10 consecutive two-point conversions was 0.84%, which is not nearly as unlikely as two teams doing 10 consecutive conversions. No, that’s less than 0.006%.

That’s what makes so many reactions to the failure party of nine overtime so funny. As is the case with almost everything in college football, some people hate it and demand change, while others love it; however, no one thinks about any of these feelings before proclaiming them loudly.

As I sat and watched it, I felt nothing but what I felt back in April when the new format was announced. I understand the intent behind the decision to resize. Safety is paramount and the NCAA wants to limit the number of plays in a game to reduce injuries. Ironically, Illinois quarterback Art Sitkowski lost to a wrist injury in overtime, and it was Brandon Peters who threw the winning pass to Casey Washington.

But the NCAA can do that while providing a more logical — and still entertaining — ending to a 60-minute tie. Here’s a simple solution I wrote about in April:

My biggest question about the new format is why wait until the second overtime to force teams to go for two? If we like games ending in two-point shootouts, why can’t we force teams to go for two in the first overtime? Doing that alone would significantly reduce the chances of reaching the shootout portion of overtime, while shortening games overall. That’s better for broadcast partners trying to squeeze games into tighter windows, and it’s less play for the players. Chances are, this format won’t affect many games in general, and I probably wouldn’t mind a Friday night game between Mountain West teams ending a little earlier because of it. The rule may be stupid, but stupidity has been a part of college football as long as brass bands and sneaky bottles have been in the student section. It’s more of a feature than a bug.

The other tweak I mentioned in April — and the one I want to see more than anything else — is that the NCAA is leaving this format in the College Football Playoff. We see it in other major sports. The NHL uses three-on-three overtime and shooting as soon as the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin. MLB recently implemented an extra innings rule where each inning starts with a runner on second base, but canceled it before the postseason.

The College Football Playoff should do the same, because no one needs to see a national title decided this way.

Formation of the week

I have no idea what this personnel package is called, nor the formation. All I know is that it contains seven offensive linemen, two tight ends, a quarterback and a running back. And that it is beautiful.

I also know that Illinois ran 357 yards in the game against Penn State, the highest the Illini have shot in a game since 2018 when it put 384 yards on Nebraska, and the most Penn State has allowed in a game since Ohio State rushed for 408 yards against it in 2013.

Perhaps Penn State had such a hard time stopping Illini’s hasty attack, because when it saw a formation with seven offensive linemen, two tight ends, a quarterback and a running back, it put just eight defenders in the penalty area. There’s no need to have three players that far from scrimmage, guys.

Marketing plan of the week

Kansas was a 38-point underdog against Oklahoma on Saturday, so you can imagine the surprise everyone felt when the Jayhawks led the Sooners 10-0 at halftime and 17-7 at the end of the third quarter. It was a result that no one could see coming, much less intended to see it in person.

Given the local kick at 11 a.m., the improbability of the Kansas stalwarts seeing their team win, and the overall years of apathy over a football program with little success, you can’t judge Kansas fans by staying home. That’s why there were so many empty seats at the David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, but thanks to an ingenious move by the school, as the game went on, the place kept filling up.

When Kansas realized something incredible could happen, it sent this tweet:

It too sent an email to the students during halftime to let them know what was going on and requested their presence. And it worked! People showed up! Unfortunately, their presence wasn’t enough to help hold the Jayhawks as the Sooners came back to win 35-23, but it was fun to watch. It felt like a return to a time when college sports were more about the community of the schools themselves and not just a means of increasing revenue.

Gray veteran of the week

Pitt QB Kenny Pickett is only 23 years old and has his whole life ahead of him, but he’s been Pitt’s starting QB since the Reagan administration (OK, only since 2017). And with age comes the wisdom of knowing how to celebrate a 27-17 win over Clemson and keep things in perspective.

Seriously, what a season Pickett is having. In a year when almost every QB supposed to be good has been anything but — including the QB he beat on Saturday, DJ Uiagelelei, who sat on the bench during the match — Pickett has taken his game to another level. He’s gone from being a man who would likely get a shot at an NFL roster next year to a player currently on track to become a Heisman finalist and possibly one of the board’s first QBs in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Stock advice of the week

BUY — Iowa State: After the Cyclones started the season 2-2 with losses to Iowa and Baylor, they escaped national consciousness. They started the season ranked in the top 10, seen as a College Football Playoff dark-horse, but quickly became an afterthought. As we approach the end of October, hopes for the Iowa State playoffs may be dead, but they look like serious contenders in the Big 12.

It’s not just that Iowa State left Oklahoma undefeated on Saturday 24-21 — it’s what they’ve looked like for the past few weeks. My main concern about this team was a lack of explosive action on offense. While I’m not ready to say the cyclones are explosive yet (my numbers have ranked their offense 40th in that division), there has been a noticeable increase lately.

During Iowa State’s first five games this season, the offense had only 13 plays from 25 yards or more. They’ve had eight in the past two weeks against Kansas State and Oklahoma State. In addition, the Cyclones had no plays over 50 yards in their first five games, but did have one in each of their last two. Iowa State still has to get through both Texas and Oklahoma to reach the Big 12 Championship Game, and while both teams have their flaws, you’ll need to score points against both to beat them. This Cyclones transgression is finally beginning to show signs that it is capable of doing so.

SELL – Justin Font: I was wondering if we might see a press release from Virginia Tech on Sunday announcing the resignation of coach Justin Fuente. The Hokies’ 41-36 loss at home to Syracuse dropped them to 3-4 on the season and was their third consecutive home defeat. That hasn’t happened often at Virginia Tech in recent decades.

Fuente is now 41-30 at Virginia Tech and only 8-10 since the start of last season. His overall lack of success with the Hokies surprised me as I thought he was a brilliant asset when he moved to Blacksburg. While Memphis has recently become a regular fixture in the AAC, it practically didn’t exist when Fuente took over. The program was still in Conference USA with a 5-31 record in the three seasons before the arrival of Fuente. He won four games in his first season and had the Tigers in his third 10-3. I felt that if he could do that in Memphis, he was destined for success at Tech. Now I can’t help but feel like the only fate he has with the Hokies is a pink slip.

BUY — Northern Illinois: The core of the MAC that makes the conference enjoyable is its unpredictable nature. Still, even knowing you’re never sure what to expect from the MAC, I didn’t see this season coming from Northern Illinois. The Huskies came back from an 18-point deficit to beat Central Michigan 39-38 on Saturday and improve to 6-2 on the season. This is a team that had its season-long win tally up to four before the year started, and it’s already 4-0 in the MAC.

It was an incredible turnaround for Thomas Hammock’s schedule after the Huskies went 0-6 last season. Now they are entering the final leg of the 2021 season with a two-game lead over everyone else in their division.

Worst rule of the week

It’s not just that the umpires brought Xavier Hutchinson’s touchdown back to the state of Iowa for barely celebrating a touchdown early, that bothers me. It tries to figure out why the rule exists in the first place.

Honestly, what purpose does the rule serve? Who exactly was hurt by Hutchinson who turned around, slowed down and stepped up slightly before reaching the end zone? Each rule should serve a purpose, and I can’t pinpoint exactly what purpose the harasser punishment serves.

This is a sport where we ask people to swing their bodies into other bodies at full speed for four hours, but we are afraid that someone will get their feelings hurt? It’s so damn stupid, and I’m pretty sure it only exists because somewhere in charge someone in charge got angry when an opponent celebrated beating his favorite team.

Fortunately, Hutchinson scored a few plays later, and it was all a moot point. But can you imagine if Iowa State lost this game because a player was happy to have scored a touchdown?

College Football Playoff Projection of the Week

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Oklahoma

See you next Monday After!