Girls tennis prep: Litch looking forward to saying

I thought we played our best tennis of the year in the section game, he said. Now we have to try and do it again for the state tournament. It’s hard to replicate, but hopefully we can do our best.

Litchfield will play the Pine City Dragons in the State Class A Quarterfinals at Noon Tuesday at the Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center.

The Litchfield/Pine City winner will advance to the semifinals against Providence Academy winner and Crookston at 10am on Wednesday. The Class A Championship is Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Draeger says the team is committed to winning the state tournament match after match.

Our girls know we have a big task on Tuesday and were looking forward to the challenge, he said. We had to play our best. If we don’t play, we would lose. If we play our best or try our best, we have a pretty good chance of winning.

If Litchfield loses to Pine City, it will play in the consolation round starting at 4 p.m.

Litchfield doubles Britney Prahl and Kylie Michels, and junior singles player Ryanna Steinhaus will also take part in the individual Class A tournament starting Thursday.

In singles, Steinhaus will face Madison Packer from Wadena-Deer Creek at 8 a.m. on Thursday. The winner will play the top match Isabelle Einess from Minnehaha Academy or Marissa Benz from Blue Earth Area on Thursday at noon.

The state individual championship is Friday 11:30 am.

In doubles, Prahl and Michels reached the state tournament by beating teammates and Britney’s sister, Karlee Prahl and Lauren Erickson 6-3, 6-7 (6-8), 6-3) in the semi-finals before beating New London Spicer Izzy Schmiesing and Delaney Hanson 6-4, 6-2 to win the section title.

Schmiesing and Hanson also earned a berth for the state tournament and will face second-seeded Ellie Pirtle and Petra Lyon of Breck School at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Currently, Michels holds an overall season record of 29-4; Prahl is 28-5.

They’ve played doubles as a freshman and sophomore and sophomore and junior for the past two years, Draeger said. They have a great chemistry there and they are just two mentally strong, competitive and aggressive kids. They really help each other. They work well together.

In singles, Steinhaus defeated Osakis’ Leah Maddock 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals and Osakis’s Mara Van Nyhuis defeated 7-6 (9-7), 3-6, 7-5 for the title.

Steinhaus enters the state tournament with a record of 26-7.

Ryanna Steinhaus has been great, said Draeger. Every time you’re pushed to be the number one singles player in singles, you never know how the kids will react.

She’s only lost once against a Class A team, so she’s very good with herself. She’s a bulldog and she’s very strong mentally and you need that in a number one singles player because every day and every game is a battle, Draeger added. If you are not ready to go and mentally not in the right frame you will be blown out of the water. But that hasn’t happened to her much.

Also competing in the state’s individual Class A tournament is Montevideo single player Emily Brace. She will face Lydia Delich of Eveleth/Gilbert Area in the first round.

Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburgs Hannah Helms and Elise Duncan will also participate in the doubles on Thursday. Helms and Duncan will face Belle Plaine’s Courtney Eppen and Josie Schmist in the first round.

Tuesday

(Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center, Minneapolis)

Quarter-finals

Fairmont High vs. Morris-MACA/WCA, 8:00 a.m.

Rochester Lourdes vs. Breck, 10 a.m

Litchfield vs. Pine City, 12 noon

Providence Academy vs. Crookston, 2 p.m.

comfort braces

Fairmont-Morris loser vs. Lourdes-Breck loser, 4 p.m.

Litchfield-Pine City loser vs. Providence/Crookston Loser, 6:00 PM

Wednesday

(Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center)

Semi-finals

Winner Fairmont/Morris vs. Lourdes/Breck winner, 08:00

Winner Litchfield/Pine City vs. Providence/Crookston Winner, 10:00 a.m.

5th place

Winners losers round, 12.00 o’clock

Third place

Semi-final losers, 2 p.m.

Championship

Semi-final winners, 4 p.m.