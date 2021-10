Fillier scores 2, Canada beats US in women’s hockey again

HARTFORD, Conn. Amanda Kessel doesn’t panic after the United States women’s hockey team opened its pre-Olympic series with two consecutive losses to compete with Canada.

HARTFORD, Conn. Amanda Kessel doesn’t panic after the United States women’s hockey team opened its pre-Olympic series with two consecutive losses to compete with Canada.

I think this is the best our team has felt, said Kessel, who scored the equalizing goal as the Americans trailed 2-0 before losing 3-2 on Monday night. We really have something good going on in our dressing room. I’m really confident in our group and I really think things come together in our dressing room and it will show.

A good place to start would be to find out how to curb Canada’s Sarah Fillier.

In a heated rivalry with the US beating Canada for gold at the 1998 Nagano Winter Games, a newcomer makes her presence felt.

Fillier, 21, who is delaying her junior season at Princeton, was not counted in scoring a couple of backdoor tap-ins, including the game winner with 3:58 to go. Fillier, who also scored in the series opening 3-1 win in Allentown, Pennsylvania, has six goals and nine points in nine games with the national team since her World Cup debut in August.

She just has a place for the net, and finding those places where she can be successful, said linemate Natalie Spooner. I mean, she’s a natural goalscorer. … She can find those soft spots and get pucks in them.

The nine-game series between the teams will resume on November 21 in Kingston, Ontario.

Victoria Bach also scored and Renee Desbiens stopped 18 shots. The Canadians took gold over the Americans at the World Championships and won against the US four times in a row, their best run since a five-game run from December 3, 2017 to February 15, 2018.

Cayla Barnes had a goal and an assist and Nicole Hensley stopped 17 shots for the US

An intense and at times spirited game was decided after an undisciplined call against US veteran defender Megan Keller, who crossed a Canadian player during a scrum at the benches.

Brianne Jenner took care of the goal by driving into the right circle and feeding a wide-open Fillier, who slammed the puck into the left post. It was a mirror image of Filliers’ first two goals in the series, both coming on tap-ins.

She’s a talented, fast forward that you should be aware of, said American defender Barnes. But we don’t play her differently than anyone else.

Although he had not seen a replay, American coach Joel Johnson downplayed Keller’s penalty.

I’m not worried about Megan Keller. She is one of the best players in the world, Johnson said. I trust our players and you know there are times when people take bad penalties. I’m not worried if it was a good or bad penalty.

The Americans, who gave up two goals on Canada’s first two shots on Monday, have yet to enjoy a lead in the two games.

I think it shows a lot about who we are and who we’re trying to be, Johnson said. Obviously we don’t want such a slow start, but the way we reacted is important and we have to find that at the start of every game.

The world’s top women’s hockey forces prepare for the Beijing Winter Games in February, as the Americans try to defend their 2018 gold medal. Five of their past eight encounters have been decided by one goal.

COMMENTS: Three-time US Olympian Kacey Bellamy was honored at a pregame ceremony in which US hockey officials presented her with a No. 22 jersey. Bellamy retired in May 2020. … The US has a hole in its schedule after a COVID-19 lockdown forced Russia to withdraw from a three-game series in Belfast, Northern Ireland, starting November 9. live in today. We just have to learn to adapt and adapt, says Katie Million, director of the USA Hockeys women’s national team programs. Million tries to schedule another opponent, although the games are unlikely to be played in Belfast. … USA F Abby Roque didn’t play and was spotted on crutches on Sunday. She fell awkwardly on her right ankle in the third period on Friday.

____

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

John Wawrow, The Associated Press