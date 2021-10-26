Former Georgetown tennis coach pleads guilty in college admissions case





A former Georgetown University tennis coach pleaded guilty Monday to taking bribes as part of a large-scale fraudulent college admissions scheme, federal prosecutors said. The plan, conceived by William “Rick” Singer and broken down in an investigation known as “Operation Varsity Blues,” involved wealthy parents paying for their children to be admitted to top colleges with false test scores or falsely as athletic recruits. Gordon Ernst, 54, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to bribe federal programs; federal bribery programs; and filing a false tax return, prosecutors said. A plea deal requires a minimum of one year in prison, although any punishment will ultimately be up to a judge. Ernst took bribes to get students admitted to Georgetown as student athletes, the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts said. Ernst had left Georgetown by the time dozens of parents and others were indicted for the nationwide settlement in March 2019. He was at the University of Rhode Island but resigned amid the scandal. Ernst’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Monday. He agreed to recommend a sentence of at least one year, and prosecutors agreed to recommend no more than four years, according to court documents. He also agreed to a forfeiture of approximately $3.4 million, which, according to the plea deal, is the proceeds he obtained from the crimes. Among the wealthy parents charged in the extensive admissions case that ended up in prison were “Full House” actor Lori Loughlin and “Desperate Housewives” actor Felicity Huffman. Singer also pleaded guilty, but was not convicted. Most of the cases resolved to date have been through IOUs. Earlier this month, the first parents to take the case were convicted by a jury.

