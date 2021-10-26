Guilford Boys’ Cross Country takes 3rd at SCC’s; Field hockey improves to 13-1





By By Dean Bibens • 25/10/2021 04:00 am EST • Last updated 25/10/2021 15:38 pm

Cross country guys The Guilford boys cross country team headed out to participate in the SCC Championship meeting at East Shore Park in New Haven on October 20. The Grizzlies had a team score of 82 points, finishing in third place out of 18 teams at the finish. Junior Michael Masotti finished in seventh place to lead the Guilford pack at SCCs. Masotti reached the finish line with a time of 16:35 en route to seventh place. Senior Justin Shiffrin finished in 13th place setting a time of 16:48 for Guilford. Sophomore Alex Hansen finished in 15th place (16:54), junior Ryan Franchi took 20th (17:11) and sophomore Coleman Love finished in 27th (17:33). Junior Bretton Garrick finished in 32nd place (17:42) on behalf of the Grizzlies. Senior Nathan Montgomery finished in 91st place (19:55) ahead of Guilford. Field hockey Guilford’s field hockey team improved to 13-1 by taking wins in both games last week. The Grizzlies will play their last two games of the regular season this week. Guilford started his week with an 8-0 win over Shelton on October 19. Junior Grace Barlage, junior Kim Evans and senior Maddie Epke each scored two goals for the Grizzlies in the win. Junior Ella Clarke and senior Isabel Matthews each added one goal. Three days later Guilford hosted Branford and won the match by a 4-2 final. Epke scored two goals for Guilford in the win. Senior Allie Petonito and junior MJ Santa Barbara each scored one goal. Swimming and diving for girls The Guilford girls’ swimming and diving team improved to 10-1 after winning the only game of the week. The Grizzlies defeated Branford by the final score 82-68 at Soundview Family YMCA in Branford on October 21. Guilford has now won the last 10 games in a row. boys soccer Guilford’s boys’ soccer team won two of its three games last week to improve its record to 10-3-2 in the final week of the regular season. The Grizzlies defeated Branford and East Haven in recent action. On October 18, Guilford traveled to Branford and defeated the Hornets 5-1. Sophomore Andres Gutierrez, senior Jacob Pinckney, junior Luke Ste. Marie, junior Sami AbuGhazaleh and freshman Stephano Jarrin each scored a goal for Guilford in the win. Two days later, the Grizzlies played a road game against East Haven and came out with a 7-0 victory. Senior Juan Salas-Romer scored two goals for Guilford in the game. AbuGhazaleh, senior Charlie Fenollosa, junior Colin Lataillade, senior Michael Van Keuren and junior Justin Hess each added one goal. Guilford’s only loss of the week came on October 23, when the Grizzlies dropped a 1-0 decision against Cheshire. girls soccer Guilford’s girls’ soccer team suffered two defeats last week and now has a 6-5-3 year-on-year record. On October 18, Guilford hosted Sacred Heart Academy and took a 3-1 defeat. Three days later, the Grizzlies lost a 1-0 decision in a road game against Mercy. Volleyball for girls Guilford’s girls’ volleyball team went to 9-8 this year after losing two of its three games last week. The Grizzlies took defeats to Cheshire and East Lyme before beating East Haven to close out the week. On October 18, the Grizzlies traveled to Cheshire and lost to the Rams by a 3-0 (25-12, 25-8, 25-20) score. Two days later, Guilford faced East Lyme for another road game, dropping a 3-0 decision. Guilford bounced back to take a 3-0 home win over East Haven on October 22. The Grizzlies defeated the Yellowjackets by the final score of 25-14, 25-18, 25-12. Junior Halle Krause had 10 kills with five digs and three aces for Guilford. Senior Daisy Pope finished the game with 18 assists, four digs and one ace.

