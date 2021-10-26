T20 World Cup: Former Pakistan captain makes “street cricket” analogy for India’s Varun Chakaravarthy

India had a nightmarish start to their 2021 T20 World Cup campaign in Dubai on Sunday as they suffered a 10-wicket loss at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan. After managing to post a total of 151/7 in their 20 overs, Indian bowlers failed to break through as Pakistani captain Babar Azam and his fellow opener Mohammad Rizwan comfortably chased the goal. India got off to a disastrous start after being the first to bat, as the side lost three early wickets. Skipper Virat Kohli’s 57-run knockout and Rishabh Pant’s 39-run innings helped India recover from the early blows and eventually make it past the 150-run.

However, India’s bowlers were frustrated when Azam and Rizwan played impeccable pats to get Pakistan past the finish line.

Varun Chakaravarthy, who was included in the playing XI, with veteran Ravichandran Ashwin kept out, also had his fair share as he finished 0/33 from his four overs.

According to former Pakistani captain Salman Butt, playing Chakaravarthy was a mistake. Butt claimed that Chakaravarthy’s reputation as a “mystery bowler” does not hold up to Pakistan’s batters.

“Varun Chakaravarthy may be a mysterious bowler. But we play tape-ball cricket in our streets as we grow up. In street cricket, every kid in Pakistan is faced with bowling with such finger movements (like Chakaravarthy’s). So Varun Chakaravarthy was no surprise for us,” Butt explained as he spoke on his YouTube channel.

promoted

“Likewise, Ajantha Mendis had come to play for Sri Lanka. He had put a lot of teams in trouble, but he doesn’t have a good record against Pakistan. There was a time when Sri Lanka stopped playing against Pakistan because we’re not bowling. found mystery.” ,” he added.

“India missed a few strokes (during the match). First, they didn’t bring enough pace into their tempo battery. Second, instead of their classic spinners, they opted for a mystery spinner against Pakistan. For Pakistani batters, Varun is no mystery, Butt reiterated .