SEATTLE — Three consecutive losses for the first time in ten years. For the first time in almost 30 years a 0-3 start at home.

The Seattle Seahawks learn that life without quarterback Russell Wilson is tough, especially when they commit a series of blunders.

I’ve been here a long time and if we didn’t have Russell I probably wouldn’t have been here long because of all the magic he’s created over the years, said Seattle coach Pete Carroll. He has numbers and stats and fourth quarter this and that is one of the winningest quarterbacks in NFL history. And it will be really nice if he comes back this year and plays football for us again.

But whether Wilson will return this season to play relevant games for Seattle is the big unknown after the Seahawks lost 13-10 to the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

This loss was almost entirely self-inflicted as Seattle (2-5) dropped its third straight loss. Alvin Kamara and Jameis Winston made some offensive moves and Demario Davis was a terror on the defense for New Orleans.

But Seattle can look back on this loss with great regret and play their second full game without Wilson, who could return sometime in November.

People will look at our record and maybe have a different way of thinking about us, said Seattle, walking back to Alex Collins. But we know we were just one step closer to finishing and executing and getting those W’s.

The Seahawks have lost three in a row for the first time since 2011, when they finished 7-9 and missed the playoffs for one of two seasons in Carrolls term. The last time Seattle started a season with three consecutive home defeats: 1992.

were performing. Were making plays. Just had expensive mistakes or expensive penalties at the wrong time, said Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner.

The mistakes Seattle made on Monday were staggering and only made it clear that with Wilson’s departure, the Seahawks don’t seem good enough to overcome so many abuses.

Wilson’s replacement, Geno Smith, took several looting in situations where he had to get the ball out of his hands. Jason Myers missed a couple of field goals, one of which was decidedly longer due to a sack taken by Smith.

Marquise Blair was flagged for a personal foul on a third-down sack on the final drive from New Orleans when it looked like Seattle would get the ball back. Later in the drive, kicked in his first NFL game and lined up for a 43-yard field goal attempt, veteran Al Woods jumped stunningly offside, giving New Orleans a first down and eventually leading to an additional 90 seconds of burn from the clock.

Now that Wilson is healthy, Seattle may be able to overcome those mistakes in a close one-possession game. Without him it was too much to resist.

(Wilsons) a special guy. When you get him, give him the ball back with some time left on the clock, something is going to happen, Wagner said. For me, I don’t need to be reminded. I know what he is capable of. But I also know that Genos is capable of execution and I have faith in him.

It’s now been three weeks in a row that Smith had a chance in the closing seconds to give Seattle the chance of a draw or a win. He threw an interception late against the Los Angeles Rams after Wilson was injured. He fiddled with overtime last week to set up the Pittsburghs game-winning field goal. And against the Saints, Smith picked up a few sacks that left Seattle in a desperate fourth and 28 situation.

All those mistakes aren’t entirely Smith’s, but it also reinforces how good Wilsons was in those situations in the past.

Nobody is happy about it. It’s another exciting game for us, we had a chance at the end. It’s hard, Smith said. But one thing I know about these guys is that no one will stop. No one is going to point the finger. We would all pick up what we needed and would all get better.

——