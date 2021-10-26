Cricket: US fund and Indian tycoon offer more than $1.6 billion for new IPL teams, football news and top stories

DUBAI (AFP, REUTERS) – A controversial US venture capital fund and an Indian tycoon jointly released more than $1.6 billion ($2.16 billion) on Monday (Oct. 25) to set up two new teams in the Indian Premier League, the world’s largest richest cricket tournament.

Sanjiv Goenka, whose RPSG conglomerate includes energy, music and plantation businesses, bid more than $930 million at an auction in Dubai to set up a team in the Indian city of Lucknow, the IPL said.

CVC Capital partners pledged more than US$690 million to set up a team in Ahmedabad in the world’s largest cricket stadium.

The IPL will increase from eight to ten teams from 2022 as it seeks to capitalize on its growing international popularity with higher fees for its television and other rights. The competition will consist of 74 matches, with each side playing seven home and seven away matches.

The winning bids beat out 20 other top Indian conglomerates and international companies such as the Glazer family, owners of English Premier League football giants Manchester United, to secure the new teams.

Luxembourg-based CVC has over $100 billion in cash that it has used in recent years to change international sport. It has already spent several billion dollars taking large stakes in international rugby unions and top football properties, such as Spain’s La Liga championship.

It has also bought into the International Volleyball Federation, formerly owned by Formula 1, and has been in talks in recent months to merge the international tennis tours for men and women and take a stake in the San Antonio Spurs National Basketball Association franchise.

“It’s good to be back in the IPL and I’m very happy,” RPSG owner Sanjiv Goenka told cricket website ESPNcricinfo. “It’s a first step. We now have to build a good team and perform.”

Sourav Ganguly, chairman of India’s Board of Control for Cricket, which leads the IPL, said it was “encouraging” to see the teams being sold for “such a high rating”.

“It confirms the cricket and financial strength of our cricket ecosystem,” he said.

He argued that the involvement of two foreign bidders, CVC and the Glazers, “strong emphasizes the global appeal of the IPL as a sports property”.

“The IPL is proving to be a wonderful tool to globalize the game of cricket,” he added.

RPGS owns one of India’s top football teams, Mohun Bagan, and was part of the IPL with the Rising Pune Supergiants, which entered the tournament when two teams were suspended in 2016-2017 due to a corruption scandal.

Members of the two teams were charged with illegal betting and spot-fixing.

The IPL has been dogged by other corruption and gambling scandals. But it attracts huge TV viewership in India and has spawned T20 tournaments all over the world.

The brand value was estimated at US$6.7 billion in 2019 by financial consultancy firm Duff and Phelps. Before the coronavirus pandemic, it was estimated to bring more than $11 billion annually to the Indian economy.

This year, the eight-team competition was halted nearly halfway through May after two franchises reported cases of Covid-19. The second half then shifted to the United Arab Emirates, where the Chennai Super Kings, led by former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, won their fourth IPL title by beating the Kolkata Knight Riders in the final in Dubai.