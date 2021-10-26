BYU Football: How Bronco Mendenhall Feels About Virginia’s Provo Game

If coaching at BYU for 13 years 11 as the Cougars head coach and six years at Virginia Bronco has taught Mendenhall anything, it’s to control what he can control and not worry about the rest.

That’s why Mendenhall told reporters via Zoom Monday that he’s not really worried about what kind of reception he’ll get from the LaVell Edwards Stadium crowd Saturday night (8:15 p.m. MDT, ESPN2) when his 6-2 Virginia Cavaliers face the 6 -2 Cougars in his highly anticipated homecoming game.

You know, I have no expectations. It’s a weird space, because we’re arriving to play a football game, and I’m tasked with helping my current team, and not everyone does the same. So yes, to expect or want more than that, I don’t, Mendenhall said. That is not controllable, and making more of it, or putting more time, energy or effort into it is not (productive).

It’s a great experience to be able to return now. I will always be grateful for the opportunities I have been given, for the institution that talks about BYU and the unique set of values ​​that align with my faith, and the development of young people. Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall on return to Provo

After serving 99-43 at BYU as head coach from 2005 to 2015, before moving to Virginia and taking 14 people and their families to Charlottesville, Mendenhall deserves nothing but love and appreciation, said the man who replaced him, current BYU coach. Kalani Sitake.

I have a tremendous amount of respect for Bronco Mendenhall and for what he has done here at BYU and for the type of man he is, the leader that he is, said Sitake. He produces great people in his football programs. It has been a pleasure for me to be here and take over as the new head coach in a program that he has laid the foundation for and has laid the foundation for. He has been able to do really great things here, and we have a deep appreciation and gratitude for him.

Mendenhall opened his weekly half-hour press conference by saying that BYU is close to my heart, noting that his father, Paul, and his brother, Matt, played for the Cougars and that he grew up near Provo in American fork.

Mendenhall said that coaching in Virginia where he went 36-34 after taking on an ACC basement dweller has been one of the most amazing experiences of my life and that he, his wife Holly and his three sons Cutter, Breaker and Raider adore at Charlottesville love this institution love everything about this journey we are on and all the hard work it has taken to restore and build a program and bring it back to what it once was and value that way to keep adding.

His eldest son served a mission with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Uruguay, while his second son is currently serving in the Utah Layton Mission and the third son was recently called in Idaho Pocatello. starting on January 3. Running backs coach Mark Atuaia’s son serves in the Salt Lake City North Mission.

So we came this way, and the church sent all our kids back to where we came from, Mendenhall said.

It won’t just be a homecoming for Mendenhall. The Virginia staff includes former BYU coaches and/or players Robert Anae (Offensive Coordinator), Nick Howell (Defensive Coordinator), Atuaia (Running Backs), Jason Beck (Quarterbacks), Shane Hunter (Safeties), Kelly Poppinga (Co -defensive coordinator), Garett Tujague (offensive line), and Matt Edwards (director of football analysis and grandson of the late LaVell Edwards).

I invited 14 families or people and all 14 accepted, Mendenhall said. And we have, according to the stats I’ve been given, the most stable staff in college football, and at that time we had the most little kids in college football. So it was the giant reverse Lewis & Clark migration. And man, it was a tough transition. Young mothers, and little children, and the mothers mothers are still back in Provo. Man, that’s heavy. Because that’s the babysitter. And that’s a huge thing.

When he left BYU at the end of the 2015 season, Mendenhall said he didn’t want to go back to Provo to play the Cougars and he wanted to take the game off the schedule. Obviously, he didn’t get his wish. But now he’s okay with it, even if the non-conference game takes his team away from the ACC Coastal Division race.

I still remember when I was announced that I was leaving BYU (blessed) that I would not be playing this game. I didn’t know how to make it clearer, but it didn’t, he said. I’ve learned that I’m not the one who decides. I don’t know all its workings. But I’m sure now that in the world of college football, the resources and revenues drive so much of it, and entertainment so much of it. And whatever happened contractually, I didn’t know. But here we are. And that’s okay.

Mendenhall, 55, said he feels as comfortable as I can be with his former team now as there are few, if any, players left as of 2015. He did recruit defensive tackle Uriah Leiataua and quarterback Jaren Hall to BYU, but they showed up on campus long after he left.

That makes it easier, he says. Not easy, but easier. I can’t say I’m comfortable, but once it was clear that the game was going to be played, yes, then it was going to be played. It’s six years. Time adds perspective and sometimes makes your heart grow faster, but it also allows separation. Sometimes it just takes time.

Mendenhall said the half-dozen years since he patrolled the sidelines at LES has eased the discomfort of returning.

I’ve had six years to go through all the emotions. And it’s my job to do my very best for my team. And hopefully be an example and teach principles and guidelines that will help these kids in their lives, he said. I really have no control over what kind of welcome I receive or not. But what I can express is gratitude, and that’s what I intend to do, and I will do my very best to prepare my team so that they can be successful and continue this year what we have in this program.

Asked by a media member from Virginia about playing at height. Provo sits 4,551 feet above sea level and starts at 10:15 PM EDT, Mendenhall said he’s usually in bed by 9:30 PM and can get out of the tunnel with an (oxygen) mask on, but won’t make a big deal out of it for his team.

The more you make of it, the more it is something, he said.

Mendenhall said he was delighted to see BYU enter the Big 12 in 2023, but acknowledged that he hasn’t paid much attention to the football-playing Cougars in the past six years and only saw them play a game on Monday.

And so I’m glad there’s been a reshuffle, and BYU is being recognized, and I think it’s great for the institution and it’s great for college football. Man, did I wish that bad happened when I was there, and it’s great to see it come to fruition. Yeah, pretty cool. Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall on the Cougars joining the Big 12

To have the year they had through the pandemic (BYU was 11-1), man, (do) that was hard. And to put together a schedule that they did, and to have success was amazing, and man, I was probably the most aggressive in the push for the Big 12 in my time. And (I was) probably told to tone it down a bit at some point.

Mendenhall said football independence was not sustainable shortly after the Cougars went rogue in 2011, and did not renege on that belief on Monday.

And so I’m glad that there has been some reshuffling and that BYU is being recognized, and I think it’s great for the institution and it’s great for college football,” he said. Man, did I wish that bad happened when I was there, and it’s great to see it come to fruition. Yeah, pretty cool.

When Mendenhall left, he noted that he made a recommendation for his replacement to athletic director Tom Holmoe, but wouldn’t reveal that suggestion to the media six years ago. Well, mothers still have the word.

No, I won’t say, he said. But BYU has worked its way into a Power Five conference after all these years. I remember the University of Utah went to the Pac-12 and TCU went to the Big 12 and we chose to become independent, and I remember saying at the time that this isn’t sustainable and I was a bit my own personal behind-the-scenes lobby for the Big 12. Again, seeing that happen, and qualifying for it, is really nice.

Former Snow College and Oregon State Security said the success of Sitakes 44-28 at BYU was fun to watch and it was great to see a defensive coordinator rise to head coach just like him.

There is a similar path there, he said.

And on Saturday, those trails converge in Provo. Because it was really out of his control.