Tennis news: Australian tennis summer takes a hit when Kooyong Classic is cancelled





Preparing for the 2022 Australian Open became much more difficult as a major Australian tournament was canceled for the second year in a row.

The lack of clarity about game and hospitality arrangements for tennis players has forced the tournament organizers to cancel the 2022 edition of the Kooyong Classic. It is the second time in as many years that the tournament has been canceled due to the pandemic and presents a less than ideal situation for players hoping to get some match training for the Australian Open. Watch Tennis Live with beIN SPORTS on Kayo. Live coverage of ATP + WTA Tour tournaments, including every final match. New to Kayo? Start your free trial > With no official statements about plans for vaccinated and unvaccinated players for the upcoming Australian Open, Kooyong president Adam Cossar had little choice but to cancel the Melbourne tournament. In a statement, Cossar said: “We are disappointed to have to make this decision, but with the great uncertainty of recent months about the arrangements that would come into effect in January, it was not possible to make the necessary plans to get the best and safest sports and hospitality experience for our players, spectators, sponsors, broadcasters, members and event staff.” The announcement comes after a leaked email to WTA players claimed those who had not been vaccinated would be allowed to participate in the Australian Open after 14 days of hotel quarantine. Commenting on the email drama, Victorian Minister for Sport and Major Events, Martin Pakula, noted that there had been discussions with relevant parties about what the situation would look like for unvaccinated and vaccinated players, but nothing had been set in stone. . “We are still discussing with Tennis Australia and the Commonwealth whether unvaccinated aliens will be admitted to Australia at all, and if so, under what conditions they will be admitted,” Mr Pakula told 3AW Radio. “Not vaccinated, we are still talking to the commonwealth about whether the rule for international unvaccinated arrivals is either 14 days of quarantine, or if they don’t enter the country at all. We don’t expect that to be settled in a few weeks.” Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews stressed that the matter is a matter for the federal government and believes it will make the right decision on behalf of the Australian people. “If the federal government has a different opinion after what the Immigration Secretary said recently, they can explain why it has changed and we can respond accordingly,” Andrews said. “But the ball children will have to be vaccinated if they are over 12, everyone who goes there will be double vaccinated, the staff will be double vaccinated. “I don’t think it will be a problem per se because I know that the people who are not Australian citizens and who have not been vaccinated will not be admitted. That’s what the immigration minister said recently and I totally agreed. “Let’s wait and see what the federal government does and instead of responding to what they might do, we can respond to what they actually do. “Let’s wait with the utmost respect to see how that unfolds.”

