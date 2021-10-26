Shiffrin wins, US-Canada hockey rivalry and more

Alpine skiing: Shiffrin opens World Cup season with giant slalom victory

On Saturday, Mikaela Shiffrin kicked off the 2021-22 World Cup season with a giant slalom victory on the Rettenbach Glacier in Sölden, Austria. (Video of Shiffrin’s win is embedded above.)

Shiffrin, who is the Swiss . follow the Lara Gut-Behrami by two hundredths of a second after the first run, skied a nearly clear second run to win the season opener. Gut-Behrami finished second (0.14 seconds behind), while reigning World Cup overall champion Petra Vlhovac from Slovakia finished third (1.30 seconds back).

Fellow American Nina O’Brien posted a career-best ninth-place finish.

The win marked the 70th World Cup win in Shiffrin’s career. Only two other skiers have achieved the 70 wins before: Ingemar Stenmark (86 wins) and Lindsey Vonn (82 wins).

Gymnastics: Olympic champion jumps Rebeca Andrade continues with world title

At the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year, Rebecca Andrade became the first Brazilian woman to win an Olympic gymnastics medal, silver in the individual all-around and gold in vault.

The 22-year-old continued her breakthrough season by competing in the 2021 World Championships, which were held in Japan’s Kitakyushu. (The World Gymnastics Championships are not normally held in the Olympic year, but with the postponement of the Tokyo Games from 2020 to 2021, this year’s competition broke that tradition.)

In Kitakyushu, Andrade won two more medals: gold on vault and silver on uneven bars.

Andrade wins jump gold at the 2021 World Gymnastics Championships:

The U.S. women closed the 2021 World Gymnastics Championships with three medals. Leanne Wong and Kayla DiCello finished second and third respectively in the individual all-around (recap and video here), and Wong added a bronze medal in the floor final.

Figure skating: Aleksandra Trusova wins Skate America with watered down program

Russia Alexandra Trusovaattempted just one quadruple jump, a lutz, in her free skate at Skate America, but the 17-year-old still won by more than 15 points. Trusova chose to water down her program due to an unspecified foot injury. It was like a rest day, Trusova said:. We wanted to skate here with three quads, but we couldn’t. I lost a lot of practice time because of the injury.

Prior to Skate America, Truskova had tried at least three quads in every international event she has competed in since the fall of 2018, earning her the nickname “Quad Queen.”

Trusova’s compatriot, 15 years old Daria Usacheva, placed second at Skate America, while the 17-year-old you Young of South Korea finished third.

The American women were led by Amber Glenn, who finished sixth.

Football: NWSL playoff picture gets clearer

The bracket for the 2021 NWSL Playoffs is almost final. Last week, the Portland Thorns won the NWSL Shield (awarded to the team with the best regular season record), earning the team a first-round bye.

The OL Reign and Washington Spirit also secured a spot in the six-team playoffs.

Four teams – Chicago Red Stars, NY/NJ Gotham FC, Houston Dash and the North Carolina Courage – are currently in contention for the three remaining playoff spots.

As the NWSL’s regular season draws to a close, the United States Women’s National Soccer Team (USWNT) is in the midst of a two-game series against South Korea. Thursday night they played to a 1-1 draw (recap here).

The two teams will meet again on Tuesday evening in what will be the last game of the national team in Carli Lloyd’s career.

Hockey: Canada beats US 3-1 in first game of “My Why” Tour

It remains one of the best rivalries in the sport: the US and Canada in women’s hockey. Leading up to the Winter Olympics in February, the two teams will face each other at least seven times as part of the “my why” Tour.

On Friday, Canada won the first game of the tour 3-1, with goals from Sarah Fillier and Emily Clark.

Hayley Scamurra scored the US team’s only goal.

The US and Canada meet again tonight in Hartford, Connecticut (7pm ET, NHL Network).

