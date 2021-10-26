



american football

25-10-21 20:22:00

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Penn State Security Jaquan Brisker was named semifinalist of the Jim Thorpe Award on Monday. Twelve players were named on the list that recognizes the best defense in the country. The award is based on performance on the field, athleticism and character, and the winner will be announced at The Home Depot College Football Awards on December 9. The current winner and all past winners are invited to celebrate each year. Each year, more than 600 supporters attend the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Banquet, including many celebrities and dignitaries. The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Memorial Banquet is scheduled for Tuesday, February 8, 2022 in Oklahoma City. Brisker was named a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award.

Brisker was named Midseason All-America by the Associated Press, ESPN and The Athletic (first team). Brisker is on the preseason waiting lists for the Bednarik Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Jim Thorpe Award and Reese’s Senior Bowl. He was additionally named a Second Team Preseason All-American by the Associated Press.

Brisker has lost at least half a tackle in six of his seven games this season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Brisker has played 738 cover shots without allowing a touchdown, the most in college football since 2019.

Against Wisconsin, two former students of Lackawanna College played a major role. Brisker and senior S Ji’Ayir Brown each recorded last minute interceptions to seal the win.

each recorded last minute interceptions to seal the win. Brisker’s interception stopped a drive in Wisconsin inside the Penn State 10. He returned the interception 41 yards.

Brisker added a tackle for loss and a pass breakup against the Badgers.

Brisker recorded an interception in the first quarter against Iowa. He added a career high binding nine tackles (seven solo).

Brisker counted eight tackles and a fumble recovery against Illinois. For information on Nittany Lion Club membership and ticket information for the 2021 Penn State Football season presented by PSECU, as well as club seating at Beaver Stadium, fans can visit www.PSUnrivaled.com, or call 1-800-NITTANY on weekdays starting at 9 a.m. – 16.00 hours The 2021 Penn State football season is presented by PSECU.

