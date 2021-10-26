T20 World Cup | India must put on its thinking cap after big loss to Pakistan





The long gap before the next game will help the team regroup, Kohli . says



Some things never change, especially for Indian cricket fans when the men’s team suffers a crucial defeat. Just that the way to express anger has changed over the years. From stone pelting and effigy burning until recently to racist trolling of certain players in the digital media age, fans have persisted with their overly emotional outburst. All is not lost The fans may feel that Sunday night’s big battle against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup opener has been lost. But for the Indian team, the match has just started. India still has four group matches to go to finish in the top two and reach the semi-finals. However, for that to happen, team management needs to think a lot, especially with regard to team combination. The XI who took to the field on Sunday six specialist hitters, Ravindra Jadeja the all-rounder and four specialist bowlers could have looked tailor-made for T20 cricket ten years ago. But to consistently succeed in a rapidly evolving T20 scenario, it seemed to lack much-needed zest. Hardik and injuries Hardik Pandya was missing in the second half of the field, as he hurt his right shoulder while hitting. As the injuries have taken a toll on his body and his inability to bowl, India might have served better with Ishan Kishan rather than Hardik. Ishan’s inclusion would allow India not only to maintain the left-and-right combination for most of the innings, but also to prevent things from stagnating in the center overs if Rohit Sharma and/or KL Rahul leave early, as happened on Sunday. If Ishan and Rishabh Pant are in the XI, one of them could be placed at number 3 in the event of an early wicket to ensure India continues to push the accelerator despite losing wickets. As for the bowling group, Bhuvneshwar Kumar should give way to Shardul Thakur to give a better option in the middle overs and order with the willow if necessary. With India on a six-day break ahead of Sunday’s game to be won against New Zealand, management will have to get the combination right. Captain Virat Kohli claimed after the loss that the long gap will help the team regroup well. It works very well for us from all points of view, knowing that we’ve already played a full season, we played the IPL, which in itself is very high octane in testing conditions here in the UAE, and then we get into the World Cup, Kohli said Sunday. These big breakthroughs are definitely something that will help us as a team to be in the best physical condition we need to play this intense tournament. In addition to physical recovery, India will also have to use the week for tactical purposes to bounce back from a demoralizing loss.

