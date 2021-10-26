Fillier scores 2, Canada beats US in women’s hockey again

HARTFORD, Conn. Amanda Kessel doesn’t panic after the United States women’s hockey team opened its pre-Olympic series with two consecutive losses to compete with Canada.

“I think this is the best our team has felt,” said Kessel, who scored the equalizing goal as the Americans rallied 2-0 before losing 3-2 on Monday night. “We really have something good going on in our dressing room. I’m really confident in our group and I really think things come together in our dressing room and it will show.”

A good place to start is figuring out how to control Sarah Fillier from Canada.

In a heated rivalry with the US beating Canada for gold at the 1998 Nagano Winter Games, a newcomer makes her presence felt.

Fillier, 21, who is delaying her junior season at Princeton, was not counted in scoring a couple of backdoor tap-ins, including the game winner with 3:58 to go. Fillier, who also scored in the series opening 3-1 win in Allentown, Pennsylvania, has six goals and nine points in nine games with the national team since making her world championship debut in August.

“She just has a niche for the net, and finding those places where she can be successful,” said linemate Natalie Spooner. “I mean, she’s a natural goalscorer. … She’s able to find those weak spots and get pucks in.”

The nine-game series between the teams will resume on November 21 in Kingston, Ontario.

Victoria Bach also scored and Renee Desbiens stopped 18 shots. The Canadians took gold over the Americans at the World Championships and won against the US four times in a row, their best run since a five-game run from December 3, 2017 to February 15, 2018.

Cayla Barnes had a goal and an assist and Nicole Hensley stopped 17 shots for the US

An intense and at times spirited game was decided after an undisciplined call against US veteran defender Megan Keller, who crossed a Canadian player during a bench scrum.

Brianne Jenner took care of the goal by driving into the right circle and feeding a wide-open Fillier, who slammed the puck into the left post. It was a mirror image of Fillier’s first two goals of the series, with both on tap-ins.

“She’s a talented, fast forward that you have to be aware of,” said American defender Barnes. “But we don’t play her differently than we play anyone else.”

Although he had not seen a replay, American coach Joel Johnson downplayed Keller’s penalty.

“I’m not worried about Megan Keller. She’s one of the best players in the world,” Johnson said. “I trust our players and you know, there are times when people take bad penalties. I’m not worried if it was a good or bad penalty.”

The Americans, who had to concede two goals on Monday with Canada’s first two shots on the net, do not yet have a lead in the two games.

“I think it shows a lot about who we are and who we’re trying to be,” Johnson said. “Obviously we don’t want such a slow start, but the way we reacted is important and we have to find that at the start of every game.”

The world’s top women’s hockey forces prepare for the Beijing Winter Games in February, as the Americans attempt to defend their 2018 gold medal. Five of their past eight encounters have been decided by one goal.

COMMENTS: Three-time US Olympian Kacey Bellamy was honored at a pregame ceremony in which US hockey officials presented her with a No. 22 jersey. Bellamy retired in May 2020. … The US has a hole in its schedule after a COVID-19 lockdown forced Russia to withdraw from a three-game series in Belfast, Northern Ireland, starting November 9. “It’s the world we live in today. We just have to learn to adapt and adapt,” said Katie Million, director of USA Hockey’s women’s national team programs. Million is trying to schedule another opponent, although the matches are unlikely to be played in Belfast. … USA F Abby Roque didn’t play and was spotted on crutches on Sunday. She fell awkwardly on her right ankle in the third period on Friday.

