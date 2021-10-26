One in five college students has high blood pressure, study in UAE shows

More efforts need to be made to encourage college students to exercise, one researcher said, after a study found that about one in five had blood pressure that was higher than normal for their age.

The study, conducted in people with an average age of 20, found a strong relationship between high blood pressure and lack of exercise.

Too little exercise was found to be more closely associated with the risk of high blood pressure than having a large waist circumference.

The study’s lead author, Dr. Kalyana Bairapareddy, an assistant professor at the College of Health Science at Sharjah University, said physical activity levels among students were often very low.

When they go to school, they have physical education classes, but when it comes to college, there’s no such thing, he said.

Their physical activity levels are much better during childhood. When they come to college, it’s only academic.

The study involved 176 male and 178 female students from the University of Sharjah, each of whom was asked to complete a questionnaire detailing, among other things, what kind of exercises they did. The students came from different Arab countries.

Weight and height were measured, along with blood pressure, which was recorded three times and the average was calculated.

Blood pressure measurements were used to calculate mean arterial pressure, or the mean pressure in a person’s arteries in a cardiac cycle, which is the time from the start of one heartbeat to the start of the next.

Of the students, 63 (17.8 percent) had early hypertension, indicated by a mean arterial pressure above 100, suggesting that they might develop hypertension.

The risk was higher for male students, of whom 22.7 percent had early hypertension, compared with 12.9 percent of female students.

Published in the magazine healthcare and titled, Low physical activity levels are linked to early hypertension risk in young adults entering college, the study was written with five other researchers at the University of Sharjah and two at the Manipal Academy of Higher Education in Karnataka, India.

Persistent high blood pressure increases the risk of health problems, including heart disease, heart attacks, stroke, kidney disease and some forms of dementia.

I think the educational institutions should focus on increasing the level of physical activity. There should be a study break for physical activity, said Dr. Bairapareddy.

Institutions could encourage students to use stairs instead of elevators, and walk between buildings, perhaps by installing shaded tracks, he suggested.

In addition to a lack of exercise, previous research has shown that poor diet contributes to high blood pressure, with high salt and low potassium intake being particularly risk factors.

Universities in the UAE say they are helping by promoting sports clubs, gyms, swimming pools and sports fields where available.

At the American University of Sharjah, for example, the sports complex with a gym, swimming pool and equipment for table tennis and racket sports attracts more than 600 weekly users. Outdoor amenities include a running track, soccer fields and tennis courts.

For example, the university also offers weekly live workouts streamed through social media, a variety of sports teams, and monthly challenges such as the 30-Day Biggest Winner Challenge.

This challenge encourages students to lead healthy lifestyles, exercise more and assess and improve their eating habits, said Graeme Dobie, AUSs director of student athletics and recreation.

During the process, they are continuously monitored, supported and trained by our in-house fitness trainers.

At Heriot-Watt University Dubai, which has 10 sports clubs, David Steers, the sports development manager, says sports are an important part of the student experience.

Our sports clubs play an integral role in providing students with healthy and active lifestyles, providing opportunities and experiences that inspire and motivate our students to be active, he said.

In addition to the boxing team, which trains at the university, the sports teams train off-campus at Gems Schools in Dubai.

While he said a high percentage of students participate in weekly sports club workouts, the university has additional recreational sports events for those who are not physically active.

dr. Bairapareddy said there are now many tools, such as mobile phone apps, that help track and improve activity levels.

Taking action doesn’t have to involve exercising or going to a gym, as he said. Even handgrip exercises, where users press on small portable devices, can lower blood pressure.

Updated: October 26, 2021, 7:19 AM