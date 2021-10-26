He doesn’t look the same bowler’: Chopra suggests 2 changes to India’s XI ahead of New Zealand match | Cricket





Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra believes the team management should draft a different bowling combination for the next T20 World Cup matches, following their poor performance as a unit in the opener against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. The bowlers failed to pick a single wicket as the opening pair of captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan snatched an unbeaten and record-breaking 152-run tie to beat India by 10 wickets. It was Pakistan’s first win against India in 13 World Cup matches. All Indian bowlers on Sunday conceded with seven or more runs per over, with Mohammed Shami being the most expensive option, with an economy of 11.20. Also read | ‘Playing him was a big mistake’: Hogg on India vs Pak selection blunder Speaking on his YouTube channel about India’s bowling unit, Chopra explained that Bhuvneshwar Kumar is not the same bowler as he used to be and that Shami has had more ordinary days in T20 cricket than good days. He also questioned Ravindra Jadeja’s roster, hinting that India might need a more offensive spin option in the middle-overs than a defensive one. “You cannot enter the field with this combination of five bowlers. There are two ways to look at this. If you think you need an option for sixth bowling, then you may want to replace Hardik with Shardul, but that is not the case.” like-for-like substitution I’d rather say play Hardik But the combination has to change because Bhuvneshwar doesn’t look the same bowler Shami blows hot and cold in the T20s Jadeja is a four-over bowler but is not a wicket-taking He is not Rahul Chahar or Yuzvendra Chahal or Rashid Khan,” he said. Also read | India should have gone with trump card’: Zaheer fouled Kohli . captain Chopra, however, backed Varun Chakravarthy, who only leaked 17 runs in his first three overs before being crushed for two sixes in the 16th over. “Varun Chakravarthy hasn’t played much international cricket, so let’s give him some time. But is he your go-to bowler? Because if you pick a combination of five bowlers, everyone has to be in shape and he can’t afford to have a ordinary day in the middle that’s why i feel you need to change this combination i don’t expect anything radical but the lesson learned (after the defeat of pakistan) is that this combination will not work so india must go with a different bowling combination.” India has three other bowling options that warm up the bank – Chahar, Shardul and Ravichandran Ashwin. Management could replace Bhuvneshwar with Shardul, which will also give them strike depth, but could continue with this spin combination. India will face New Zealand on October 31.

