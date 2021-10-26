Sports
Big Ten Football Power Rankings: Week Nine
Good day!
I’m feeling especially better this Monday morning because, a Minnesota native and Iowa graduate, I had the most stress-free October weekend I can remember in quite some time. I am very happy that the parents of the Hawkeyes and Vikings shared their calendars and mutually agreed to vacation together in the Wisconsin Dells.
While this weekend didn’t offer a big matchup between conference brothers, we still had to poke our heads through the black holes that occupy the upper Midwest, through Appalachia.
This past weekend was an outright heat where if you throw out one bastard kid of an outlier you had an average win margin of about three touchdowns in the other four games, which is a shame because I’m not sure if Iowa will score three touchdowns in total the rest of the year.
1. Ohio State (6-1, 4-0)
The Buckeyes are now humming which is hilarious and also maddening because they have set the ship right in what seemed like a season of absolute chaos a few weeks ago. The Buckeyes would absolutely eat Oregon alive if they agreed now, and they are currently 17″ 12 point favorites over Penn State this weekend, those damn rules.
2. & 3. The State of Michigan (14-0, 8-0)
I see no point in ranking Michigan and Michigan State separately as the battle for the Upper Peninsula looms. The Spartans enjoyed a goodbye, while I thoroughly enjoyed watching Michigan play with its food in an eventual four point win over Northwestern, which was a three point game at the half. I absolutely hate that Iowa-Wisconsin is at the same time as this one, because there’s nothing I love more than watching a hyena and a black mamba fight over the corpse of a wildebeest.
4. Iowa (6-1, 3-1)
Listen, I think Iowa belongs to in this higher echelon of Big Ten-ness? Not really. For every reason Wisconsin led me to believe Iowa will win at Madison this weekend (Graham Mertz went 5-8 for 52 yards, Iowa won’t allow 300 yards) I also got counter-arguments as to why the Badgers would lead the way (David Bell: 6 catches for 33 yards).
None of these teams will die and expect another mind-numbing demonstration of the new overtime rules in full effect in Madison.
5. Minnesota (5-2, 3-1)
I think we should talk about the Gophers, who would look a bit dangerous if it weren’t for the hilarious loss of Bowling Green. It’s not like Maryland deserves your trophies of any kind, but handily winning with your third and fourth string running backs, Tanner Morgan, and the entire Minnesota defense is an achievement to be recognized in itself.
6. Wisconsin (4-3, 2-2)
I’ll be so damn mad if we lose to this team.
7. Illinois (3-5, 2-3)
We just need to take the time here to acknowledge that Illinois played a perfect football game against an imperfect team, making us Eskimo Brothers with these FIBs for the season. Rushing nearly 400 yards and passing nearly 40 yards was enough to beat Penn State, an absolute team joke with a fanbase joke and a piss-pants attitude about life.
8. Nebraska (3-5, 1-4)
Nebraska had a bye and gave them the second biggest win of the weekend.
9. Purdue (4-3, 2-2)
Unlike Penn State, Purdue defeated Iowa. Which, again, will be even more frustrating as Iowa struggles with Wisconsin for at least 60 minutes in a few days.
10. Penn State (5-2, 2-2)
Penn State, the bottom feeder of the Big Tens ACC division, only gets that high because everyone else stinks. I’m out of words for this program from now on, because if I did, it would mean I’d have to spend my days inhaling nitrous oxide and not paying alimony.
Remember how for the past two weeks all we heard from Penn State fans was that Iowa would have been stomped if it hadn’t been for the injured Sean Clifford?
And I promise* this is the last time you’ll see me posting screenshots from BSD because:
Oh shoot!
11. Maryland (4-3, 1-3)
I saw a Tweet or a sign on TV that said something along the lines of Maryland has the store brand Tua, and yes, that’s about right.
12. Northwest (3-4, 1-3)
They get points for keeping it close to Michigan half way, meaning Iowa-Northwestern will be an absolute nail-biter next weekend.
13. Rutgers (3-4, 1-4)
[NULL SET]
14. Indiana (2-5, 0-4)
You just have to feel really, really sorry for Indiana here, which probably boasted of having the most talented team in school history having the misfortune of breaking over the knee of Iowas in week one. Cincinnati’s greatest team of all time resets all those broken bones two weeks later, and the Hoosiers haven’t breathed since. There are still winable games on the schedule, but at what cost? Michael Penix Jr. died for this, and that makes me incredibly sad.
*My only rule in life is that the current Ben will never make a promise that Ben can’t keep in the future.
Sources
2/ https://www.blackheartgoldpants.com/2021/10/25/22744692/big-ten-football-power-rankings-week-nine-penn-state-football-sucks-so-much-bhgp
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]