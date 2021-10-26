Big Ten Football Power Rankings: Week Nine

Good day!

I’m feeling especially better this Monday morning because, a Minnesota native and Iowa graduate, I had the most stress-free October weekend I can remember in quite some time. I am very happy that the parents of the Hawkeyes and Vikings shared their calendars and mutually agreed to vacation together in the Wisconsin Dells.

While this weekend didn’t offer a big matchup between conference brothers, we still had to poke our heads through the black holes that occupy the upper Midwest, through Appalachia.

This past weekend was an outright heat where if you throw out one bastard kid of an outlier you had an average win margin of about three touchdowns in the other four games, which is a shame because I’m not sure if Iowa will score three touchdowns in total the rest of the year.

1. Ohio State (6-1, 4-0)

The Buckeyes are now humming which is hilarious and also maddening because they have set the ship right in what seemed like a season of absolute chaos a few weeks ago. The Buckeyes would absolutely eat Oregon alive if they agreed now, and they are currently 17″ 1 2 point favorites over Penn State this weekend, those damn rules.

2. & 3. The State of Michigan (14-0, 8-0)

I see no point in ranking Michigan and Michigan State separately as the battle for the Upper Peninsula looms. The Spartans enjoyed a goodbye, while I thoroughly enjoyed watching Michigan play with its food in an eventual four point win over Northwestern, which was a three point game at the half. I absolutely hate that Iowa-Wisconsin is at the same time as this one, because there’s nothing I love more than watching a hyena and a black mamba fight over the corpse of a wildebeest.

4. Iowa (6-1, 3-1)

Listen, I think Iowa belongs to in this higher echelon of Big Ten-ness? Not really. For every reason Wisconsin led me to believe Iowa will win at Madison this weekend (Graham Mertz went 5-8 for 52 yards, Iowa won’t allow 300 yards) I also got counter-arguments as to why the Badgers would lead the way (David Bell: 6 catches for 33 yards).

None of these teams will die and expect another mind-numbing demonstration of the new overtime rules in full effect in Madison.

5. Minnesota (5-2, 3-1)

I think we should talk about the Gophers, who would look a bit dangerous if it weren’t for the hilarious loss of Bowling Green. It’s not like Maryland deserves your trophies of any kind, but handily winning with your third and fourth string running backs, Tanner Morgan, and the entire Minnesota defense is an achievement to be recognized in itself.

6. Wisconsin (4-3, 2-2)

I’ll be so damn mad if we lose to this team.

7. Illinois (3-5, 2-3)

We just need to take the time here to acknowledge that Illinois played a perfect football game against an imperfect team, making us Eskimo Brothers with these FIBs for the season. Rushing nearly 400 yards and passing nearly 40 yards was enough to beat Penn State, an absolute team joke with a fanbase joke and a piss-pants attitude about life.

8. Nebraska (3-5, 1-4)

Nebraska had a bye and gave them the second biggest win of the weekend.

9. Purdue (4-3, 2-2)

Unlike Penn State, Purdue defeated Iowa. Which, again, will be even more frustrating as Iowa struggles with Wisconsin for at least 60 minutes in a few days.

10. Penn State (5-2, 2-2)

Penn State, the bottom feeder of the Big Tens ACC division, only gets that high because everyone else stinks. I’m out of words for this program from now on, because if I did, it would mean I’d have to spend my days inhaling nitrous oxide and not paying alimony.

Remember how for the past two weeks all we heard from Penn State fans was that Iowa would have been stomped if it hadn’t been for the injured Sean Clifford?

And I promise* this is the last time you’ll see me posting screenshots from BSD because:

Oh shoot!

11. Maryland (4-3, 1-3)

I saw a Tweet or a sign on TV that said something along the lines of Maryland has the store brand Tua, and yes, that’s about right.

12. Northwest (3-4, 1-3)

They get points for keeping it close to Michigan half way, meaning Iowa-Northwestern will be an absolute nail-biter next weekend.

13. Rutgers (3-4, 1-4)

[NULL SET]

14. Indiana (2-5, 0-4)

You just have to feel really, really sorry for Indiana here, which probably boasted of having the most talented team in school history having the misfortune of breaking over the knee of Iowas in week one. Cincinnati’s greatest team of all time resets all those broken bones two weeks later, and the Hoosiers haven’t breathed since. There are still winable games on the schedule, but at what cost? Michael Penix Jr. died for this, and that makes me incredibly sad.

*My only rule in life is that the current Ben will never make a promise that Ben can’t keep in the future.