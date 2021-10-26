Groton-Dunstable hockey tops Fitchburg – Lowell Sun

Field hockey

Groton Dunstable 3, Fitchburg 1

Sophie Fournier scored the winning goal and provided an assist when Groton-Dunstable defeated Fitchburg 3-1 on 25 October.

The Crusaders’ charge was set in motion when Brooke Dondero buried a feed from Molly McGinty. Fournier found the back of the net moments later on a setup by Katy Paveglio, which proved to be the decisive goal. Katherine Shea added insurance when Fournier picked up the helper. Keepers Caitlyn Saboliauskas and Annabelle Apigian split time in the net to share the win. Midfielder Sophia Egan also played a fantastic defensive game.

Nashoba 2, Doherty 0

Lela Boermeester scored the winning goal and assisted on the other side as the best Nashoba defeated Doherty 2-0 in the Division 1 CMADA Semifinal.

After a scoreless draw at halftime, Nashoba made his move with Boermeester burying the eventual winner of the game four minutes into the third quarter. With three minutes to go, Graham sent Straface a Boermeester blast to put the Wolves 2-0. That was all goalkeeper Lauren Basteri needed as she held out for the shutout.

Central Catholic 2, Chelmsford 0

Freshman Kerri Finneran had a goal and an assist, while Central Catholic tamed Chelmsford, 2-0.

Locked in a goalless draw at halftime, Central opened things up in the second stanza. Senior Sydney Moda also scored, with senior Hayley Creegan getting the helper. Senior goalkeeper Alexis DeMattia dominated with five saves before the shutout. Seniors Sofia Coletti and Maegan Wilson were also defensive shiners with a blockage each. With the win, Central improves to 7-4 in the MVC, 10-7 overall.

Volley-ball

Westford Academy 3, Chelmsford 1

Jordan Krauss would not be denied.

The senior outside hitter amassed her team with 17 kills, as Westford Academy defeated Chelmsford 3-1 on October 25. After dropping the first set, 25-20, Westford regrouped and rolled over the next three sets 25-13, 25-16, 25-13.

Billerica 3, Lawrence 0

Abby Downs delivered 13 service points and was strong at the net, as Billerica defeated Lawrence 3-0.

The Indians were all business in their last MVC game of the season, winning in straight sets 25-13, 25-9, 25-9. Paige Murphy provided a lot of pop who registered five kills and seven service points. Stephanie Sardella also posted five kills. The Indians are now 17-2 and will close their regular season at home on Tuesday, October 25 with a non-league game against Bedford.

Methuen 3, Central Catholic 1

Kathleen Smith had eight kills and five blocks, but it wasn’t enough when Methuen ripped up Central Catholic, 3-1.

Methuen took an early lead 30-28, 25-13, before Central fought back 25-23 in the third set. Methuen more than made up for this, but took the next game 25-18 to win the game. Centrals Herian Perez tied for the team leader with eight kills. Kayleigh Holland had 15 service points and 31 assists. Eva Coutu closed on 16 digs, with Laura Thomas-Roy reeling in an ace. The loss drops Central to 4-12.

girls soccer

Tyngsboro 3, Lunenburg 2

Camryn Times scored the game winner with 4:49 left, when Tyngsboro tipped Lunenburg 3-2 on October 24.

Locked in a 2-2 draw, Times propelled her team to victory with a fourth quarter count, assisted by Grace Angelo.

Luneburg got off to a fast start with Isabella Lacrosse scoring just 3:00 into the game. Tygnsboro freshman Katie Guilmette answered to an assist from Times three minutes later. An unassisted goal from Natalia Correia in the second quarter gave Tyngsboro the lead. Lunenburg left winger Caitlin Ware equalized in the third quarter and evened the game. Emma Hogan, Katerina Panagakis, Kendall Times and Lily Wagner also played well for the Tigers. Tyngsborough will play Uxbridge in the semi-final of the central mass, date and time to be determined.

Nashoba Tech 1, Minuteman 1

Sadie Tracy scored Vikings’ only goal, assisted by Olivia Richard, when Nashoba Tech tied Minuteman, 1-1, on Oct. 23.

Nashoba Tech goalkeeper Alexa Macdonald had a phenomenal match in the net, leaving the powerful Minuteman attack just a goal.

Lowell 5, Haverhill 0

Senior Captain Cate Shanahan celebrated Senior Night by scoring four goals, while Lowell Haverhill headed 5-0.

Senior Portia Yeboah scored the other goal in the second quarter from a rebound. Junior Fiona Haley assisted two of Shanahan’s goals, while junior Ashlee Anderson assisted on another. Senior goalkeeper Julia Driscoll-Perez and second-year netminder Molly Schribman together ensured the shutout. Senior Gia Pea, sophomore Erin Asselin and Lola Haley played strong defensively for Lowell. Senior Katrina Russell and senior captain Carleigh Ahern provided an offensive push for Lowell in their final game of the season.

Greater Lowell 2, Lowell Catholic 1

A corner from Tyra Medina was thrown incorrectly into her own net, while Lowell Catholic lost 2-1 to Greater Lowell.

Athenna Mao scored her team’s only goal from a 30-yard free kick. Sydney Geoffroy, Ashleigh Santos and Aliza Som also played well. Greater Lowell improved to 8-4-3 with the win.