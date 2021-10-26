Sports
Where the Patriots are in the NFL playoff photo after beating the Jets
The New England Patriots convincingly returned to the victory column in Week 7 and blew the New York Jets with a final score of 54-13 the most lopsided game of the entire regular season so far. The Patriots didn’t give their division rivals a chance and as a result they have now improved their record to 3-4 on the season.
Although not enough to keep the team in the AFC play-off photo but still, the first home win of the season helped New England move up a few spots. The Patriots are therefore on their way to a crucial game on the road with the Los Angeles Chargers as the owners of the ninth overall seed.
- Cincinnati Bengals (5-2)
- Las Vegas Raiders (5-2)
- Tennessee Titans (5-2)
- Buffalo Bills (4-2)
- Baltimore Ravens (5-2)
- Los Angeles Chargers (4-2)
- Cleveland Browns (4-3)
On the bubble: 8. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3); 9. New England Patriots (3-4); 10. Indianapolis Colts (3-4); 11. Kansas City Chiefs (3-4); 12 Denver Broncos (3-4); 13. New York Jets (1-5); 14. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5); 15. Miami Dolphins (1-6); 16. Houston Texans (1-6)
The Patriots can’t make it into the playoffs in week 8, regardless of whether they beat the Chargers or not. After all, the Browns and Steelers also face each other, meaning either of the two will still have a better record than New England, even as the team returns to .500 for the first time since its Week 2 win over the Jets. .
That said, the Patriots’ second win against their AFC East rivals this season naturally put them in a much better position than they were a week ago. Just look at how it affected their playoff chance, such as: calculated by FiveThirtyEight.
While New England only had a 21 percent chance of making it into the postseason after losing overtime to the Dallas Cowboys, the number has now risen to 26 percent. It’s still not great as nine other AFC teams have better chances to make the playoffs, but at least the Patriots are heading in the right direction.
As for the NFC, the playoff picture currently looks like this:
- Arizona Cardinals (7-0)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1)
- Green Bay Packers (6-1)
- Dallas Cowboys (5-1)
- Los Angeles Rams (6-1)
- New Orleans Saints (4-2)
- Minnesota Vikings (3-3)
On the bubble: 8. Atlanta Falcons (3-3); 9. Chicago Bears (3-4); 10. Carolina Panthers (3-4); 11. San Francisco 49ers (2-4); 12. Washington soccer team (2-5); 13. Philadelphia Eagles (2-5); 14. New York Giants (2-5); 15. Seattle Seahawks (2-5); 16. Detroit Lions (0-7)
The top of the NFC playoffs will remain unchanged for seven weeks into the season, but there may be some changes on the horizon: The Cardinals and Packers will face it on Thursday, which could give Green Bay a chance for a run to make for the top class in the conference. Likewise, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers can also cement their position as a top two team in the NFC (although only the top team earns a bye in the end).
Sources
2/ https://www.patspulpit.com/2021/10/26/22746302/nfl-playoff-picture-week-7-patriots-jets-analysis
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]