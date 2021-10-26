When Sharjeel Imam explained why Indian Muslims always celebrate the victory of Pakistan cricket match against India





Following India’s defeat to Pakistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup group stage match, an old Facebook post by riot defendant and radical Islamist Sharjeel Imam surfaced on social media. On a Facebook after dated June 17, 2017, the imam had confessed: “Several youths of our community have celebrated Pakistan’s victory in the cricket match. If social media didn’t exist, we would celebrate it at our home or in the neighborhood. During my childhood I participated in such celebrations on numerous occasions.” Sharjeel Imam also claimed that such incidents are giving way to miscreants to label Muslims as ‘Pakistani’. The radical Islamist then reflected on the fact that he knew more about Pakistani cricketer Saeed Anwar and his family than Indian captain Sourav Ganguly. “As a kid growing up in Subzibadh in Patna, I knew more about Saeed Anwar’s wife than Sourav Ganguly. There must have been a reason for that too. Find out,” he emphasized. Imam had further added that those ‘patriotic Indian’ Muslims who think that Indian Muslims who support the Pakistan cricket team will cause them to be branded as Pakistanis and cause alienation are wrong because Indian Muslims like ‘ Pakistanis’ are considered (by the majority). Screengrab from the 2017 Facebook post by Sharjeel Imam Sharjeel Imam then justified his support for Pakistan by claiming that the Indian cricket team is run by a private company i.e. BCCI while the Pakistan cricket team is managed by the Government of Pakistan. “Everyone has the right to choose their own heroes. My first favorite poet was Iqbal Lahori and my favorite bowler was Wasim Akram,’ he had decided. Sharjeel Imam, who has been a columnist for leftist propaganda website The Wire, The Quintand even FirstPost, has seen inflammatory speeches to provoke and fuel riots in Jamia Nagar. rest of India to force the government to grant their demands. He was arrested from Bihar by Delhi Police on January 28, 2020. Kashmiri students thrashed for cheers for Pakistan, booked under UAPA Kashmiri students from Bhai Gurdas Institute of Engineering and Technology in Sangrur, Punjab, were thrashed by students from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for cheering for Pakistan in their match against India in the T20 World Cup. Footage of the incident was shared on social media. Videos showed rooms being looted and a person was heard saying that people from Uttar Pradesh were responsible for it. Police said the Kashmiris cheered for Pakistan, leading to the scuffle. Indian Express quoted a senior police officer from Sangrur as saying: There are about 90 Kashmiri students and about 30 students from UP and Bihar in the college. Kashmiri students stay in 2 wings of the hostel. As the match went on, the students cheered as Pakistan hit runs. They also evoked ‘azadi’ slogans. After the match ended, students from UP and Bihar entered the rooms of Kashmiri students and had a scuffle with them. Later, the Kashmiri students also had a scuffle with the students of UP and Bihar. Police and university authorities have pacified matters overnight, the police officer added. The Kashmiri students were also charged under the UAPA (Law for the Prevention of Illegal Activities) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

