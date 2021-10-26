Bryan Harsin’s Updates on Rumors of Controversy in the AU





Monday afternoon’s press conference was feared by many as one where several high-profile (and controversial) maroon football rumors would be addressed, but instead it came and went with little to no fuss. Tigers HC Bryan Harsin kept it professional with a focus on Saturday’s upcoming night game against the #10 Ole Miss Rebels at Jordan-Hare Stadium. When he got to the press, he thought an inquiry had been sent to Harsin about his COVID-19 vaccination status, given Auburn University’s recent mandate requiring vaccination for every employee by December 8. It’s 2021, so of course there was – from the common sources also, may I add, but Harsin has not disclosed it. Just like he always said he wouldn’t: “I’m aware of the new policy,” Harsin said. “I appreciate that you have to ask the question and understand…. It doesn’t change the fact that I’m not going to discuss any person’s status regarding the vaccine, including mine.” Then on the route of important issues to be addressed, there were the rumors of possible deviations from the Auburn football program. This afternoon there was a bull’s eye on possible suspensions: To anyone who asks me about suspensions: I would be shocked if there were many and if they were starters. That’s the tweet. — The Jboy Show (@thejboyshow) October 25, 2021 But in the end, nothing was said by Harsin about anything to do with discipline. Though that may come at a later date: As expected, Bryan Harsin did not discuss any status updates off the field during his press conference. It is always possible that announcements will be made on Tiger Talk on Wednesday in a controlled environment. Most likely we’ll see who’s there on Saturday. — Justin Lee (@ByJustinLee) October 25, 2021 As of now, we know that Harsin stands high on the improvement the team made during farewell week and that he doesn’t take Ole Miss lightly based on his praise for Matt Corral and the program as a whole.

