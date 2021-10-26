Athletes of the Week: CMU Hockey





GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) – When Glacier Ice Arena closed in early 2020, the Western Slope lost its only ice rink. That meant no more youth hockey, no more skating, and possibly no future for the sport in our community. It broke my heart to think of these little kids who were on a team, had all these friends and coaches, and they were just learning to love a sport, said Gage Sealey, a member of the CMU hockey team from his freshman through junior. year. Sealeys college career was cut short when the arena closed just before his senior season. One person almost single-handedly brought hockey back to Grand Junction. In February, an anonymous donor donated $1 million out of pocket, hoping the city would match it and buy the arena for a $2 million asking price. Renamed River City Sportplex, it opened under new ownership on October 8, 2021. Now the community has their ice rink back, along with their favorite hockey team. I didn’t really see the ice rink come back. reflects Blake Cloutier, the captain of the Mavericks team. For us to be able to play hockey again, when we heard that we could have a team, there were a lot of emotions. The Mavs have had a slow start so far, losing six games in a row to start the season, but they are also at a huge disadvantage as they haven’t played in two years. Hockey is a fast sport and there is a lot of chemistry in it, explains Cloutier. Knowing where your teammates are on the ice, and having that confidence in knowing where your teammates will be, takes some time to build that together. We’ve played six games so far and I see everyone starting to come together, growing more and getting a good chemistry. Their first home games were this weekend, against the undefeated New Mexico Lobos. Both games ended in loss, but the Mavericks scored two goals on homecoming night in front of a huge, roaring crowd. I get goosebumps just thinking about how great this is for the community, Sealey told us during the game, which drew a packed house of about 500 people. I’m glad the teams are back, and now the community has an ice rink again. There is youth hockey here and the sport can just keep growing on the Western Slope. CMU heads out each of the next two weekends, before returning to play at home Air Force on November 12 and 13. Their annual Pink the Rink Game will be held the following week, on Thursday, November 18. All proceeds go to the St. Marys Cancer Survivorship Program. Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

