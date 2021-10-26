T20 World Cup 2021: what went wrong for India against Pakistan | Cricket News

TOI looks at what went wrong for India against Pakistan and the issues the team faces ahead of their upcoming matches…

Some would say the law of averages overtook India in Dubai on Sunday night, but the truth is that a number of factors, including Shaheen Afridi’s brilliance and Pakistan’s clinical top, caught them off guard.Top teams don’t like to look too much into themselves after a first-game defeat in a tournament like this, but an internal look wouldn’t hurt India for their next game against New Zealand.Some roster picks may have gone against them in the 10-wicket defeat. Some bowlers looked undercooked. Some batsmen have yet to embrace the team’s new aggressive T20 philosophy. Some may have been on the road for far too long. Some uncontrollable players also went against them on Sunday.

“We know exactly how the game went and where it went wrong and we have absolute clarity on that,” admitted captain Virat Kohli. “If we stick to the processes we follow, we definitely feel we can overcome these mistakes.”

TOI looks at what some of these “mistakes” could have been during the deflating, heavy defeat to their traditional rivals…

DEALING WITH DEW AFTER TOSS LOSS

These are the uncontrollable things that went against India on Sunday. Since these factors are expected to be constant everywhere, what can India do to reverse the initiative if they lose the toss and are forced to bowl in Dubai?

The IPL was of course a clue and India should have already worked out the contingency. Of the 13 IPL games played in Dubai this season, 9 were won by the team batting second, including 8 consecutively between September 27 and October 10. Of these 9, 7 were won by the side that won the toss.

Once you lose the toss in Dubai, the odds are against you. Pick a bowling department with a lot of spin and they can make fumbles to grab the ball in the late night dew. Pick a seam-friendly attack and they can run as soon as the ball stops gripping. “In the second half there was more dew. They were able to turn the attack. We couldn’t even get point balls because the field gave the batsmen a little more pace to work with. The slower balls didn’t hold up. These little ones factors make a huge difference,” Kohli said. “Toss will be a factor if the dew continues to creep in.”

The solution is elegantly simple and Kohli himself offered the answer: “You need those extra runs in the first half.” Is there a case for people like Kohli himself, who anchored the innings with a 57, to increase the strike rate from the existing 116.32?

BAD BIKE NEW-BALL BOWLERS OR CLOSING SELECTORS?

It now appears that the selectors have chosen Bhuvneshwar Kumar purely on reputation. The sailor is starting to look more and more like an exhausted army. An IPL economy of 7.97 with just 6 wickets from 11 matches may have disguised the extent of his decline, but against the top opponents, his lack of pace (he bowled largely in the mid-1920s against Pak) is a disadvantage .

Kohli handed him the first one, hoping he could find some swing like Afridi. The first ball did swing, but Bhuvi’s lack of pace and tendency to wander down on full pitches played into Pakistan’s hands. The first over yielded 10 and it was Bumrah who came in for the third over.

Bhuvi went wicketless, at 8.33, from his three overs, but Kohli’s troubles didn’t end there: Mohammed Shami went for 43 (ER 11.21), taking us to the elephant in the room: Did the selectors make a mistake by not having bowlers from the IPL? Why was Harshal Patel, the IPL’s top wicket taker, not selected? Why not Avesh Khan? Would Arshdeep’s average pace with the left arm and the other angle have been helpful? India still had a 53% chance of winning at the innings break after recovering to post 151/7, so the bowling definitely needs a new look.

THE CASE FOR SHADU

This is not only a reason for the presence of Shardul with the ball, which is always handy, but also with the bat: as Ravindra Jadeja failed to break the shackles during his stay of 13 balls and also Hardik Pandya unable to force the issue, would Shardul have come in to count a few sixes?

Six-hitting superiority is increasingly becoming the determining factor: In 2016, India hit a six for every 27 balls, but in 2019 that had dropped to 16 balls, so the team recognizes this need. Perhaps this explains Pandya’s presence on the team as a pure batter, but isn’t the tail just too long without Shardul in the mix?

Fun fact from Hardik: Pandya has been sent off 13 times by bouncers since the last T20 WC, an average of 16 times against the short ball and is sent off once every 9 bouncers according to Cricviz. More food for thought? Ishan Kishan, anyone?

TOP ORDER CAPITULATION NOT SO RARE AT ICC EVENTS?

Kohli became fussy with a reporter when asked if Kishan’s information could have somehow been included in the order, asking if Rohit could have “fallen” Sharma “somehow”. Once India was reduced to 1/1 with Sharma’s golden duck, then 6/2 and then 31/3 with Suryakumar’s resignation, Pakistan had the psychological edge.

Also in the 2017 Champions Trophy final, India had been reduced to 33/3, with Rohit falling for a three-ball duck and a similar vicious inswinger from Mohammad Amir. And what about the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, when India was reduced to 5/3?

Sunday also marked the 10th time India lost 3 wickets in the Powerplay since the last T20 WC. They lost seven of those occasions. “I wish they (critics) could put on a cricket kit and get on the pitch and understand what pressure is,” Kohli said.