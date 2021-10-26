Big warm-up for Australian Open tennis canceled again due to virus





A major warm-up tournament for the Australian Open was canceled on Tuesday, with organizers blaming uncertainty over the Covid-19 rules players will face in Melbourne.

It is the second year that the Kooyong Classic, normally played in the weeks leading up to the Grand Slam season opening, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kooyong President Adam Cossar said he was disappointed that the event could not take place in January 2022, but hopes it will return in 2023. “With the great uncertainty of recent months about the arrangements that would come into effect in January, it has not been possible to make the best plans to deliver the best and safest sporting (event),” he said in a statement. Players are still awaiting clarification as to whether they will need to be fully vaccinated to participate in the Australian Open, also in Melbourne, and other tennis tournaments in the country. Such a requirement would cast doubt on nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic’s ability to defend his title – he is one of several players who have refused to share their vaccination status. A leaked WTA email this week suggested that unvaccinated players could participate provided they spent 14 days in hotel quarantine. However, double-jabbed players would enjoy “full freedom of movement”. However, the Prime Minister of Victoria – the state where the Grand Slam is held – said he wanted all players to be fully vaccinated. “All the people who watch tennis at the Australian Open will be double vaxxed, all the people who work there will be double vaxxed,” Dan Andrews told Public Radio. “It goes without saying that if you want to enter the country to participate in that tournament, you also have to be vaxxed twice.” 2021 AFP

