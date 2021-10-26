Top 10 Waiver Wire Pickups

With a busier schedule into the third week of the NHL, we’re looking at players worth picking up, streaming, and avoiding for your fantasy hockey teams.

Although the New York Islanders have found their game, avoid them this week as they are the only team to play a single game. Teams that should be wary of only playing twice include the Edmonton Oilers, Nashville Predators, and Ottawa Senators. This does not mean that you are not considering picking up a player from the team, but there may be better options with more opportunities to get points.

The Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Calgary Flames, Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, Los Angeles Kings and Montreal Canadiens all play four games this week to maximize your points.

forward

Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings (19.9% ​​on list)

Raymond has shown that he is an early contender for the Calder Trophy, with four goals and seven points in his first six games in the NHL. He joins Steve Yzerman as the only teen to score a hat-trick in Red Wings history. Raymond is also one of three teens to score four points in a game, joining Yzerman and Gordie Howe in some pretty good company. (It was fun for sure: Lucas Raymond’s 3 goals drive Red Wings past Blackhawks, The Detroit News, October 24, 2021)

With Jakub Vrana ready to start the season, Raymond has taken on the frontline duties alongside Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi, creating an instant chemistry and allowing scoring at will. He also serves on the highest power play unit and picks it up while hot as he can easily play great all season long.

Marcus Foligno, Minnesota Wild (14.6%)

Although Foligno is on the third line for the Wild, it has been a very efficient unit thus far and is challenging to become one of the best in the league. He has points in four out of five games and adds another element that many fantasy owners struggle with: penalty minutes. Like his points, he also got penalty minutes in four of the five games. On a Minnesota team that spreads the wealth more across the lineup, Foligno is a good addition to cover in multiple categories.

Viktor Arvidsson, Los Angeles Kings (18.5%)

Arvidsson is a sneaky addition. While the kings didn’t get the best start, the offense hasn’t been a problem. Standing next to Anze Kopitar on the left wing, he will benefit from the ice age and skill he plays with. Kopitar was nothing short of spectacular. With the speed with which Arvidsson shoots the puck, more goals will come in. A bonus is that he also gets first power play minutes on top of skating on the front line.

Mikael Granlund, Nashville Predators (13.6%)

In the past, Mikael Granlund was known for starting very slow and picking up later in the season. That’s not the case this time, as he’s off to a good start for the Predators. He has five points in the first six games of the season with a team not known to score the most. With added pressure on guys like Granlund, Matt Duchene and Ryan Johansen to produce offensively this season, Granlund has heeded the call. He also plays a ton as he has logged the last three games 21:51, 20:15 and 22:30 Ice Age.

Jakub Voracek, Columbus Blue Jackets (25.9%)

The Columbus Blue Jackets have been underrated again after losing more high-end pieces this off-season. Voracek was the return for Philadelphia’s Cam Atkinson, and it looked like the Blue Jackets had lost that trade. He has produced for his team so far and skates on the front line alongside Patrik Laine, who is showing signs of a bounce-back campaign. Voracek plays at a point-per-game pace for five games and has recorded four of those points in the power play. He is not known to take a ton of penalties, but early on he has eight penalty minutes, something to watch out for and add value to him.

Defense

Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers (11.4%)

The Oilers defense group has performed much better than anyone had previously predicted, but perhaps the most surprising is the level at which Evan Bouchard plays. In just the fifth game of the season, he was elevated to best match with Darnell Nurse for their game against the Vegas Golden Knights, which had been their biggest test yet in their schedule.

Not only that, but Bouchard plays in all situations and is on the top scoring team in the NHL behind Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Nate Schmidt, Winnipeg Jets (10.2%)

Nate Schmidt is a player that so many seem to pass on. With two other defenders able to put fantasy points on the team, he is overlooked in most competitions. That is a mistake given the way he has played this season so far. At full strength, both power play units are filled with talent and Schmidt is betting on the second. He also plays on the top pair alongside Josh Morrissey. I know it’s early, but Schmidt has six assists in five games, all in the last three games.

Moritz Seider, Detroit Red Wings (23.4%)

Seider, like teammate Raymond, has played himself into an early favorite for rookie of the year. Seider has really stepped up in his first season and is getting even more opportunities as Filip Hronek steps back and gets scratched early on. Seider plays top-line minutes and is the only defender on the Red Wings top powerplay. With five assists in his first six games and nearly 22 minutes a night, he is a player to definitely watch and target for your team as there are few solid defenders at range.

goalkeepers

Braden Holtby, Dallas Stars (42.1%)

After being named Stars’ number 1 goalkeeper for the first game of the season, Holtby has certainly performed just as well. He has started four of the team’s first five games and his numbers are fantastic. He wins half of the matches, has a 1.78 goals-to-average (GAA) and a 0.950 (SV%).

The stars really took a chance to bring in Holtby? after they ended up already having Anton Khudobin, Jake Oettinger and Ben Bishop, and that has paid off so far. Pick him up immediately if you have the chance to do so, he won’t be on the distance control for long with many goalkeepers underperforming.

John Gibson, Anaheim ducks (42.9%)

There may even be a solid team standing defensively for Gibson after a few seasons without any help. Kevin Shattenkirk and Cam Fowler are playing well, Hampus Lidholm is solid as usual and Jamie Drysdale is up to the task. Gibson’s last two outings haven’t been the best, but with one of the easiest schedules this coming week featuring four games on tap against struggling teams, he has a chance to bounce back and get the results he got to start the season.

There are many options for every position you need to fill on your fantasy hockey team this week. But act fast, you don’t want to miss valuable points and players will be snatched away from you.