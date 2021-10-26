Tennis strings for juniors – perfect Tennis

When it comes to choosing a tennis string for your kid’s racket, it may seem complicated, but it’s relatively simple, at least when they’re just starting to play.

The problem is that there is so much conflicting information online, and not much is geared towards junior players.

That’s why many parents mistakenly choose strings used by professionals and high-level players.

As a parent, however, you should think less about results and more about development.

So for a developing junior tennis player, the key isn’t how much topspin they can generate; it is to ensure that your children remain injury free by avoiding undue strain on their joints and muscles.

Let’s see which strings we should avoid and which strings we should use.

The problem with children, parents and tennis strings

The problem I keep seeing when choosing strings for a child is that many parents greatly overestimate their child’s skills on a tennis court. It’s almost delusional.

They then do a little reading, come up with problems that aren’t there, and then come up with countless ideas on how to improve their kid’s play to get Rafa-esque topspin.

I’ve read numerous forum posts on Men’s Tennis Forums, Talk Tennis and String Forum over the years, with the parents of very talented juniors asking for string advice. When they get some suggestions, they come back with their own opinion as to why what they’ve just been told is wrong.

You would think, given such an abundance of high-level juniors, all destined for glory, that the US might now have spawned a new men’s Grand Slam champion. But no, it was still Andy Roddick in 2001!

Conversations usually go like this:

Older: He’s ten, but hits the ball so hard and the strings don’t seem to last, so we want to use polyester.

Stringer: Oh yeah, which strings are those? Does he break them?

Parent: Head Velocity MLT. Oh no, he doesn’t break them, but the tension seems to be easing; we don’t want to rest so often.

Stringer: Stick to the multifilament string.

Parent: Thanks for the advice, but my son is going to be a Grand Slam champion and we need to get him the right equipment.

The parent then threads a Babolat Pure Drive with RPM Blast at 60 lbs. The child falls out of the game at the end of the game.

Why Most Juniors Should Avoid Polyester

There is not a single child under thirteen that should use a polyester tennis string.

I’m almost tempted to raise that to fifteen/sixteen, but there are definitely some high-level juniors in physical development who are starting to break the strings, in which case a polyester hybrid is an option.

But for 99.9% of juniors aged ten to twelve? They don’t need a polyester string in their racket.

Why? Keep in mind the following properties of polyester strings:

Polyester has been developed for string breakers, it allows you to strike and not to break strings.

Polyester gives more access to topspin, assuming you hit with it in the first place. String doesn’t create spin, and it just enhances it.

Polyester is stiff on the arm, shoulder, wrist and elbow. It transmits more shocks to the body.

Take a look at what youth players do on the field:

Do they break strings? No, junior players don’t hit with enough spin to break strings.

Do they hit with big topspin and want to add even more spin so they can reach Rafa RPM levels? New. Juniors always hit flatter, they can’t sacrifice their strength for topspin like a full grown adult.

Are they constantly hitting the ball past the baseline to have more control? Rarely, in most cases, is it the other way around; youth players struggle for depth of shot.

Do they have the highest level of physical conditioning to limit any arm/wrist/shoulder damage? No, they are still growing.

So while your son or daughter may or may not be very talented if you want to give them the best chance at a professional career, don’t put polyester in their racket when they are 10, 11, 12, 13 years old unless you want to have aptitude to arm injuries that they can develop later in life.

Which tennis strings should juniors use?

The best string for juniors is an easy one: a full string bed of Natural Gut.

This is by far the best string out there for junior players. Strength, arm friendliness, tension retention and feeling in one.

It is de facto the best string to learn tennis with, and Pete Sampras has used a full bed of natural guts throughout his career.

Serena Williams also used an entire bed of natural gut (will your 10-year-old daughter be as big as Serena?) until the mid-2000s when she switched to a hybrid.

However, natural gut is expensive and can be easily damaged (especially with framed photos), so durability can suffer. Conversely, natural gut can also be more cost effective, as it lasts longer than most synthetic strings, so if your kid doesn’t break it and the weather allows it, it will be cheaper.

So if you have the budget, go for natural gut. Babolat’s VS Touch is the most widely available, and I would recommend any parent to let their child try it.

Start with a multifilament

Outside of the natural gut, the best choice for all young players to start with is a multifilament string. There are many good quality multifilaments on the market, including:

All of the strings mentioned above give good strength, are soft on the arm and last a reasonable amount of time.

Switch to a synthetic gut (nylon) + multifilament hybrid

Once your child breaks a multifilament string frequently, the next step is to switch to a nylon multifilament hybrid.

With a hybrid, a different string is used in the mains than with the cross strings. Here I recommend plugging the stronger string into the socket and the softer one into the crosses to add comfort.

I recommend the following settings:

Progress to a string bed of fully synthetic gut

The progression continues as your child gets older and stronger and breaks more strings. So the first port of call after using a synthetic/multifilament hybrid is to try a full bed of synthetic gut.

I recommend:

The first polyester thong

If the synthetic gut breaks too often, the first step in polyester should be soft polyester and a soft synthetic or multifilament hybrid.

The poly can mesh or intersect, and it becomes a matter of testing what works best.

Some hybrid suggestions:

You can exchange all synthetic strings for natural gut here. The gut makes these combinations a premium thong job, so if you’re a parent who wants your kid to get the best, there’s your answer.

The only time a young player should ever need to use a full polyester string is when they are strong enough and they can’t hold a softer string in their racket for long because it breaks too quickly.

If your child develops a wrist, arm, or shoulder injury, they should return to the softest string possible.

However, remember that while it may seem expensive due to the frequent re-tie of synthetics, polyester itself can be a false economy.

Poly strings need to be cut out after a few hours of play, and if your child is injured, physical therapy appointments will soon outweigh the cost of synthetic bowel braces.

Is full polyester an option at all?

While I’ve just blasted every parent thinking about using polyester, I’ll add that there’s no one-size-fits-all approach.

My advice applies to the vast majority of junior players, and I think it would be wise to suggest that stiffer strings in stiffer racket configurations are not conducive to junior tennis player development.

But in certain circumstances, some junior players can use a soft polyester string bed, such as Solinco Tour Bite Soft or Isospeed Cream.

But as a parent, you should be aware of this, and once the polyester string dies (anywhere between 4-8 hours of play), it should be cut and re-strung. Please don’t wait for it to break, because it probably won’t!

What about the string tension?

In addition to the string itself, the tension with which you string a junior racket also has a major impact on comfort and performance levels.

In general, the lower the tension, the more force the strings generate and the higher the tension, the more control.

Your child will probably need more force than control so looser tensioning is good too, a looser string bed is much better on the arm.

In most cases, I recommend stringing at the bottom of the racket’s range, maybe even slightly below it. So around 40-48lbs is what I recommend. Going above that is way too stiff.

By letting go you get more depth in the shot (better performance) and injury prevention.

Final Thoughts

So there you have it, my advice on what junior players should string their rackets with.

My advice is don’t think too much about it, don’t try to copy what the pros use, and no matter how good your kid is (or how good it gets), start with a multifilament piece of string.

And finally, avail the services of a good quality racket technician. A good stringer can advise you on strings after watching your child play.

They will also use a constant pull machine which will provide good accuracy and be better for polyester strings when your child is finally old enough to use them.

If you have any questions, feedback or suggestions about which tennis strings junior players should use, please leave a comment below.