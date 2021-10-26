Sanjiv Goenka, the man who removed Dhoni as IPL captain!





IMAGE: Dan Rising Pune Supergiant owner Sanjiv Goenka with Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore watches a match at IPL 2016. Photo: BCC Businessman Sanjiv Goenka, who bought the Lucknow franchise on Monday, October 25, 2021 for a staggering Rs 7,090 crore (Rs 70.90 billion), is not new to the Indian Premier League. Kolkata’s Goenka was part of the T20 cricket extravaganza for two years, in 2016 and 2017, when he owned the Rising Pune Supergiants. Pune and the Gujarat Lions replaced the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, who were suspended for two years due to gambling activities by some franchise officials. Goenka’s RP-SG Group had bought the Pune team for Rs 16 crore (Rs 160 million) for a period of two years in 2015. He also owns football franchise Atletico de Kolkata, which is part of the Indian Super League. While Goenka, desperate to return to the IPL, successfully bagged the Lucknow franchise, international equity investment firm CVC Capital won the bid for Ahmedabad with a bid of Rs 5,625 crore (Rs 56.25 billion) when BCCI closed the new IPL teams unveiled in Dubai on Monday. With the addition of the two new teams, IPL will become a 10-team affair from next year. Goenka is known for drop Mahendra Singh Dhoni as Captain. After a disappointing performance in the first IPL season, when they finished penultimate in 2016, Dhoni was replaced as Rising Pune Supergiants skipper by Steve Smith, with the team reaching the final in 2017. Asked about the reaction he got after dropping Dhoni as skipper, Goenka said: India today in 2017: ‘I am one of the biggest fans of Dhoni. He has a great spirit and he is a great leader and in the last 14 months that I have known him I have come to admire him more as an individual.” “It was a difficult decision to remove Dhoni. We wanted to have a younger person in charge and Steve Smith has done a really good job as captain of Australia, he has been captain for the last 20 months or maybe a little more. Australia was quite low and he built the team and he did a good job,” Goenka added. Harsh Goenka, the older brother of Mumbai-based brother Sanjiv Goenka, had taken a pot at the critics who criticized the Goenkas after Smith played a match-winning knockout for Pune. #RPSvMI Smith proves who is the king of the jungle. Completely overshadows Dhoni. Inning captains. Great move to appoint him captain,” tweeted Harsh Goenka before deleting the tweet. An angry Sakshi Singh Dhoni responded to the elder Goenka’s tweet with a photo on social media, which read: ‘If a bird is alive, it eats ants. When the bird is dead, ants eat the bird. Time and circumstances can change at any time. Do not devalue or hurt anyone in life. You may be powerful today, but remember that time is more powerful than you. One tree makes a million matchsticks, but it only takes one match to burn a million trees. So be good and do good.’ Dhoni was not to be denied. He returned to Chennai Super Kings the following year, after the franchise was reinstated after the two-year ban, surprising everyone by leading them to the 2018 IPL title. CSK finished second to Mumbai Indians in 2019 before winning their fourth IPL earlier this month.

