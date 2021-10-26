Pat Narduzzi Says ‘Karma’ Came Back to Bite the Tigers





It hasn’t taken Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi to have a few pointed sound bites aimed at Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football. Pittsburgh defeated Clemson 27-17 at home last Saturday in a game that frankly wasn’t even close and the head coach has a few things to say – at least passive-aggressively – to Clemson so far. After Saturday’s win, Narduzzi said in his opening statement that Pitt should have won with more points. “Couldn’t be more proud of our football team just going out and playing like they did,” Narduzzi said. “That’s a good football team they beat today. I probably should have beaten them by another 14, to be honest. There were some critical mistakes.” However, he didn’t stop there. During his press conference on Monday, Narduzzi said that Pitt is trying to “doing things with the classand that they enjoyed going into winning formation towards the end of the game on Saturday. Of course, he was referring to the 2020 match-up against Clemson, where the Tigers failed to kneel the ball at the goal line en route to a 52-17 win over the Panthers. “We try to do things with class here,” he said. “A victory formation is a good formation. One of my favorites to end a ball game like this with two minutes left and no timeouts. Other people decide to do it differently than we do. It will always come back to get you. Karma is rough.” Clemson football should swallow a little pride now, but Dabo Swinney don’t forget that stuff It’s not often that Dabo Swinney is friendly to a coach who calls him classless. Narduzzi talks a big game, but what he doesn’t realize – or doesn’t want to admit – is that if Swinney were truly classless, he could have easily hung 70 points on Pitt in 2020. That last drive where Clemson didn’t kneel the ball against the Panthers, remember what happened? QB Hunter Helms of the third series handed the ball to the fifth series RB Darien Rencher at Pitt’s goal line. Maybe it wasn’t exactly sportsmanship to score more points, but it was an opportunity for a veteran who put so much into the program. Anyway, you have to believe that Swinney will remember these comments the next time the Tigers play Pitt and Narduzzi, but better hope Clemson still doesn’t realize it by then. Because if Swinney did, he might not be so willing to take out starters — in Q2 and Q3 — as a way of showing a little “close-mindedness.” Hats off to Pittsburgh because they were definitely the better team on Saturday and it’s nice to kick the eternal powerhouse while they’re down, but you better hope they stay down.

