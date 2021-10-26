Make way for Red Wings Rookie Lucas Raymond

Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

Is it finally a good time to be a Detroit Red Wings fan again?

The future is bright in Motown. Defender Moritz Seider was red hot and recorded five assists in six games to kick off his NHL career. And now Lucas Raymond leads all rookies by seven points, finishing 15th overall in the NHL.

Yes, things are starting to come together.

Raymond got the hockey world talking on Sunday night with a four-point night, culminating in his first hat-trick in the sixth game of his NHL career. It’s amazing, really.

Sure, it came against Chicago and after two games of scoreless nights, but Raymond was involved in a big way. Under 18 rookies with at least 60 minutes of 5-on-5 play in total, Raymond is ahead of Bowen Byram (2.88) in points per 60 (4.4) and second behind Nashville’s Tanner Jeannot (11.71) in shots per 60 (10.55) and is the only attacker to break the 2.0 goal per 60 (2.64) barrier. A short sample size certainly skews the numbers a bit, but the fact is he outperforms the rest of the rookie class early on.

If you’ve followed Raymond’s career thus far, this shouldn’t surprise you. His chemistry with New Jersey Devils prospect Alex Holtz helped form the “Terror Twins,” two of the most dominant offensive threats heading into the 2020 draft, but if you look at Raymond’s stats in his draft year – 10 points in 33 games with Frolunda – maybe that wasn’t quite clear.

Raymond often only saw a few minutes of ice time per game, which is not unusual for young prospects in the Swedish league. Raymond had 18 points in his sophomore year and one point per game in the World Junior Championship before making the full jump to the NHL. Many European leagues don’t give prospects enough ice time because their focus is on winning with veterans and not giving enough development time to young prospects who won’t be with the team in the long run.

But if Raymond didn’t score at a lower level against men, why is he doing it in the NHL? Hockey development is a crazy thing. The amount a player improves from season to season at a young age, especially as they adjust to the professional game against older, tougher competition, is immense. Raymond proved he could be dominant against his own age group, so the experience against men was a good step forward.

While playing in Detroit’s Traverse City prospect tournament, Raymond impressed with a goal per game in three games. When Raymond played in the top six preseason, he showed he could compete with the best and was often one of the biggest attacking catalysts for a team with few to choose from. So instead of sending him back home or to the AHL, Yzerman and Co. that it was best to let the young star play at the big club.

Since then, Raymond has improved his game pace almost every night. He adapts quickly and effectively, and the Red Wings are better for it. The Red Wings shipped the usual strong Anthony Mantha to Detroit last year, meaning the search for a new topline to merge with Tyler Bertuzzi and Dylan Larkin. Jakub Vrana would be that guy, but shoulder surgery will keep him sidelined for four months. So Raymond was the first real option to fill the spot, and he hasn’t disappointed.

“This is no surprise,” a Swedish scout said of Raymond’s game early in the season. “The talent has always been there. He’s already putting it together in a team that doesn’t have much for it now. Once they’re contenders, he’ll be such an important piece. He’s a human standout who just didn’t get the opportunities which he needed to be more dominant in Sweden.”

Concerns about Raymond’s game before he entered the NHL — his skating, his lack of physicality and shorter stature at 6 feet — haven’t really changed, although the NHL has him listed at 182 pounds, 11 more than his pre-draw weight. But the team doesn’t need him to be physical, especially with some bigger heavyweights in Bertuzzi and Larkin on his line and Seider and Marc Staal on the backend. Raymond’s bread and butter is his creativity and generally smart decision making as a playmaker with an array of scoring tools in his arsenal.

When the Red Wings selected Raymond fourth overall in 2020, it marked the beginning of a bright new era for the Red Wings. The team has struggled for most of the past decade, while for years making up for a depleted farming system as a result of multiple attempts – and many successful runs – over a 30-year period. But with Raymond at the helm up front and Seider at the back, the team has a nice little base to build around. The Red Wings won’t be contenders this year, but at least there’s an interesting reason to watch the team this season, something that’s been missing in recent campaigns.