Swiatek and Badosa make WTA Finals debut next month





Poland’s Iga Swiatek and Spaniard Paula Badosa will make their WTA Finals debut next month after booking their seats for the season-ending tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico, the women’s tour said Monday. Swiatek, last year’s French Open champion, made at least the fourth round of each of the four majors in 2021 and also won two WTA titles this season. The 20-year-old will be the first Polish woman to play the WTA Finals since Agnieszka Radwaska in 2016. Badosa, 23, had a breakthrough season in 2021, winning titles in Belgrade and Indian Wells, while also reaching the quarter-finals at Roland Garros for her best Grand Slam performance. Badosa has reached 13th place in his career and will be joined by compatriot and two-time big winner Garbine Muguruza in the tournament from November 10-17 in Guadalajara. Fenesta National Tennis Championship: Reshma, Digvijay shine in first round The final, which will be contested by the world’s top eight singles and eight doubles teams, was moved from Shenzhen, China, after last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Aryna Sabalenka, Barbora Krejcikova, Karolina Pliskova and Maria Sakkari had previously qualified in singles, but the withdrawal of Australia’s number one in the world, Ash Barty, has freed up a spot. Barty won the final when it was last held in Shenzhen in November 2019, but decided not to travel to Mexico on return to her country due to quarantine issues and to focus on the build-up to the Australian Open in January. The final spot for Guadalajara is a shooting between Tunisian Ons Jabeur and Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit, who won the WTA 500 event in Moscow on Sunday. World number eight Jabeur is ahead of the race but an elbow injury forced her to withdraw from her opening match in the Kremlin Cup and next week’s Courmayeur Ladies Open in Italy.

