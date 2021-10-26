Cricket: Black Caps captain Kane Williamson delivers injury update for T20 World Cup opener





Kane Williamson. Photo / Photo sports

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson has described his elbow injury as an “ongoing struggle” ahead of the start of his team’s Twenty20 World Cup campaign. The Black Caps kick off their tournament against Pakistan at 3am tomorrow, and Williamson is set to return to basics after failing in New Zealand’s final warm-up against England. The long-term injury flared up after a warm-up game against Australia, and while Williamson will take advantage of the five days between the Pakistani opener and the Black Caps’ second showdown against India, he will be tested through the four games in a week. to follow. Williamson acknowledged that he will have to take care of the injury throughout the tournament. “It’s just been an ongoing battle, overall there’s improvement, but every now and then it seems to be a bit more annoying. It feels a bit better now and I think these tendon problems are often a loading issue, so there is a bit of a delicate balance to achieve. “It flared up a bit after the Australian game and I just tried to control the charge after that, so it meant not hitting in the England game.” Kane Williamson and Tim Southee during their T20 World Cup warm-up match. Photo / Photo sports With three T20s and two tests against India to follow immediately after the World Cup, Williamson has a busy schedule to navigate and says surgery is not an option at this stage. “It’s shown signs of improvement, which is promising, it’s just a tough balance to hit, you always want to get on the pitch to play, and part of playing is preparation, and then it’s those talks with the physio about what that all looks like and tries to be smart about it. “The medical staff I’ve talked to are fully aware and teaching me it’s kind of a long-term solution. There’s no quick fix.” The elbow could face a stern scrutiny against Pakistan, which produced a stunning 10-wicket thump from India in their opener and may still hold some simmering grudges after New Zealand Cricket pulled out of their Pakistan tour last month over concerns about the safety. However, Williamson believes that the Pakistani players will have moved on, with the sole focus on the Cup. Related articles “As a team, we really felt for the loss of that series, especially for the Pakistani fans and players, it was a real shame and we certainly hope that international cricket returns there as soon as possible. “I’ve caught up with some Pakistani players and it’s interesting because the group that’s here is a very different group than the one in Pakistan, so a lot of the guys know some of the players. “No doubt they will be ready and I’m sure the focus will be on cricket and it will be played in the right spirit.”

