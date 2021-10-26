Sports
Michigan Men’s Tennis Scores Mixed Results at Division I ITA Midwest Championship
After all the ranked players were eliminated from the qualifying draw at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-American Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last weekend, the Michigan men’s tennis team was looking to recover.
Led by a dominant doubles play from senior Andrew Fenty and sophomore Nino Ehrenschneider, the Wolverines did just that at the ITA Midwest Regional Championship in East Lansing, Michigan. Five of the nine singles players made it to the round of 16 and two of the five doubles pairs made it to the quarterfinals with Fenty and Ehrenschneider winning the title.
If Nino and Andrew are mentally right, they are unstoppable, said Michigan coach Adam Steinberg. Everyone was certainly feeding their energy all week.
The powerful return of Fenty and the strong presence of Ehrenschneiders around the net proved insurmountable for opposing teams. The pair won the doubles title, beating No. 1 seeded Justin Boulais and Robert Cash of Ohio State in the final.
This win keeps Ehrenschneider’s undefeated career doubles record intact, a testament to his sense of the game and versatility as he played with four different partners last season.
Now, mentored by former Big Ten Player of the Year Fenty, his growth potential is immeasurable.
Playing with someone who has played at the highest level is really good for Nino, Steinberg said. Andrews kind of a calming presence for him, in a way.
Fueled by their dominance, the other Wolverines also put in impressive performances. The duo of red shirt freshman Gavin Young and sophomore Jacob Bickersteth also tied a point and reached the quarterfinals before losing 8-5 to the ninth seed from Illinois.
Young was especially impressive in his composure on the pitch. Combined with Bickersteth’s steady stance and dangerous forehand, the duo were able to challenge almost anyone in the tournament.
Gavin hasn’t played too many doubles matches, but his chemistry with Jake was great, Steinberg said. This weekend was definitely a confidence boost for him.
Michigan also posted notable performances in singles. Junior Ondrej Styler reached the semifinals before being eliminated by eventual OSU finalist James Trotter.
Styler, who had suffered a previous wrist injury, put together a bouncy quarterfinal to take a tenacious 7-6, 3-6, 7-6 win.
This is Ondrej’s first singles tournament since last May, Steinberg said. He came out not quite knowing how he felt, and he did a great job.
However, Styler was unable to continue his match in the semifinals due to persistent pain in his wrist. Though he had to retire, Steinberg remains optimistic about the return of the First Team All-Big Ten nominees.
The main goal is to keep him healthy throughout the season, Steinberg said. I think two or three weeks later this tournament is a big win for him.
However, success was not shared across the board for the Wolverines; four of the nine singles players lost their match in the first round. Freshmen Alexander Zederbauer and Patorn Hanchikul also lost their consolation game, a testament to the teams’ relative youth and inexperience.
Still, this weekend served as a much-needed rest buster for Michigan. Although results in singles were mixed, many players took the opportunity to regain confidence on the pitch.
There’s always room for improvement, Steinberg said. I’d like to see a little more aggression in our singles game. But with a lot of guys getting injured and finding their groove again, they were looking forward to the next two months.
