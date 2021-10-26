Sports
Sect. 1 Class B 1st round summaries; Hackley wins Ivy League
Class B first round results
Pelham 1, Somers 0
In the game of the day, Olivia Polsky’s goal of a Katie Preisco assist with 3:39 left to play in regulation lifted the fourth seed Pelicans over the No. 13 Tuskers.
Kamryn Seeger had 13 saves for Somers, who finished the year 3-14.
CaitlinSheehy shutout with four saves for 9-4 Pelham, who will host number 5 Horace Greeley in a Class B quarterfinal game on Wednesday.
Hen Hud 2, Nanuet 1
Ella Sylvester and Paige Johannsen scored on assists from Taeghan Dapson when ninth seed Hen Hud defeated number 8 Nanuet.
Abigail Gwardschaladse scored for Nanuet, assisted by Makaela Larkin..
Meghan Meehan had 14 saves for the Golden Knights, who finished the season 9-6-2.
Emily Hunt had seven saves for 10-5-2 Hen Hud, who will play in the quarterfinals on Wednesday at No. 1 Lakeland.
Pearl River 3, Yorktown 0
Player of the Day Tara Bane scored twice and Melanie McKeevers scored once when sixth seed Pirates defeated number 11 Yorktown.
Abby Healy, Sophie Brown and McKeevers each had an assist.
Maeve Ryan had a dozen stops for the Huskers, who finished the season 5-8-4.
Kate Beckerle had four saves to record the shutout for 11-6 Pearl River, who will play off third seed John Jay-Cross River in Wednesday’s Class B quarterfinals.
Sleepy Hollow 3, Nyack 0
Anna Nelson scored twice, Kiera McNally scored once and Roxie Bloom shutout and stopped six shots as the seventh seed defeated number 10 Nyack.
Evelyn Nelson assisted on all three goals for 9-2-4 Sleepy Hollow, who will play at No. 2 Rye in a Class B quarter-final on Wednesday.
Jenna Davidson had four saves for Nyack, who finished the year 6-7-4.
Horace Greeley 6, Brewster 0
Olivia Pascione had a hat-trick, Cat Salamida scored twice and Nina Byrne added a solo count at the fifth-seeded Quakers brewer, Brewster’s number 12.
Pascione and Byrne each had an assist.
Jacquelin Sherpa made nine saves for the Bears, who finished the season 3-13-1.
Fiona Hayes had two stops to shutout the 8-6-3 Quakers, who will play the Class B quarterfinals at No. 4 Pelhamin.
John Jay-Cross River 8, Briarcliff/Byram Hills0
Kate Mercer and Sophia DiFalco both had a couple of goals as the Third Series Wolves destroy the No. 14 Bearcats.
Mia Puccio; Dani Picerni; Annabel Brennan; Lendina Ahmetaj also scored.
Mia Puccio had two assists and Jane Brennan; Cailyn Mariuzza, Picerni and DiFalco each had an assist.
Gianna Galliana had 17 saves for the Bearcats, who finished the season 4-11-1.
Maeve McGroary and Brady Wierl split time in the net with Wierl with one save to 12-2-3 John Jay-CR, who will host number 6 Pearl River in a quarterfinal game on Wednesday.
Hackley wins Ivy League
Hackley 7, Horace Mann 0
Catie O’Rourke had two goals and two assists and Gabi Kalapoulis also had a couple of goals when Hackley won the Ivy League championship.
Kaitlyn Qu, Chris Thompson and Hannah Carey also scored and Qu and Thompson both had assists for Hackley, which is 5-0 in Ivy play with one league game to go.
Emily Salshaw had four saves and MelissaMigdon had two saves for Horace Mann.
Hornet-keeper Avery Leighton shutout with two saves.
Tuesday’s Section 1 Quarter Finals Schedule
Class C
No. 9 Putnam Valley at No. 1 North Salem, 2pm
No. 7 Hastingsat No. 2 Bronxville, 3:30 p.m.
No. 5 Pleasantville (7-5-3) at No. 4 Irvington, 4 p.m.
No. 6 Pawling at No. 3 Albertus Magnus, 6:00 PM
Class A, first class
No. 6 Arlington at No. 3 Clarkstown South, 3 p.m.
no. 5 Carmel at No. 4 Ketcham, 5:30 PM
No. 8 John Jay-East Fishkill at No. 1 Scarsdale, 6 p.m.
Mahopac No. 10 at Mamaroneck No. 2, 6:00 PM
Nancy Haggerty covers cross-country skiing, track and field, field hockey, downhill skiing, ice hockey, girls’ lacrosse, and other sporting events for The Journal News/lohud. Follow her on Twitter at both @HaggertyNancy and @LoHudHockey.
Sources
2/ https://www.lohud.com/story/sports/high-school/field-hockey/2021/10/25/field-hockey-sect-1-class-b-1st-round-recaps-hackley-wins-ivy-league/8540450002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
